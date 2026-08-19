CHIPOTLE LAUNCHES THE SALISH MATTER ORDER INSPIRED BY ONE OF GEN ALPHA'S BIGGEST CELEBRITIES

The Salish Matter Order features a Kid's Cheese Quesadilla with white rice, black beans and guac, served with kid's chips and chocolate milk, available exclusively in the Chipotle app and on Chipotle.com for a limited time

The collaboration was inspired by Salish's organic Chipotle fandom and marks the brand's first creator spotlight on a Kid's Meal

Fans can enter to win the Ultimate Chipotle Creator Experience and meet Salish Matter in Los Angeles1

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today introduced the Salish Matter Order, bringing the creator's favorite Kid's Quesadilla to the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time. Inspired by Salish's longtime love of Chipotle, the collaboration marks the brand's first creator spotlight on a Kid's Meal and makes Salish the youngest creator to have a digital menu item at Chipotle. The launch also highlights the growing influence of Gen Alpha on family dining decisions and how younger consumers discover brands through trusted creators.

The Salish Matter Order features a Kid's Cheese Quesadilla with white rice, black beans and guac, served with kid's chips and chocolate milk, available exclusively in the Chipotle app and on Chipotle.com for a limited time.

The Salish Matter Order features a Kid's Cheese Quesadilla with white rice, black beans and hand-mashed guac, served with kid's chips and chocolate milk.

A Partnership Rooted In Superfandom

One of the most recognizable creators among Gen Alpha audiences, Salish Matter reaches millions of fans through family-friendly content with her father, Jordan Matter. Their YouTube channel, @JordanMatter, has more than 37 million subscribers, and Salish has built her own loyal following through social media and as a co-founder of Sincerely Yours, a skincare brand created for teens and tweens.

For years, Salish has organically featured Chipotle in her content and become known for ordering the same Kid's Cheese Quesadilla every time she visits. Salish served Chipotle's cheese quesadillas at her sold-out SUGARWRLD event in Santa Monica earlier this summer (see HERE, HERE) and recently posted about how obsessed she is with the brand (see HERE).

Salish Brings Her Go-To Order To Fans

The campaign kicks off with playful social content from Salish on Instagram announcing that fans nationwide can now order her go-to Kid's Meal through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

To celebrate the launch, Chipotle is featuring Salish and her signature order on menu boards across Los Angeles and Orange County, Calif., where the creator grew up and built much of her fanbase.

Photo assets are available here: www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/bjjff00cj4y748ycrequ9/AMvNuAMnugfZfiPfOlmtNF0?rlkey=qzjne2msx7k296xy77ij9lg61&st=grw5hty1&dl=0

Win The Ultimate Chipotle Creator Experience and Meet Salish Matter

Between August 19, 2026 and September 4, 2026, five fans who share where they're enjoying their Salish Matter Order on Instagram using the hashtag #SalishxChipotle will be selected to win the Ultimate Chipotle Creator Experience in Los Angeles.1 The experience will include:

Round-trip travel and accommodations to Los Angeles for the winner and a parent or legal guardian

An in-restaurant Chipotle experience and lunch with Salish

The opportunity to create content with Salish

Salish's favorite Chipotle Goods merchandise and Sincerely Yours products

"I get Chipotle basically every day and I never switch up my order. The Kid's Cheese Quesadilla is always my fav!" said Salish Matter. "Being the youngest creator to have my order on the Chipotle menu is honestly such a big moment for me because I've genuinely loved Chipotle for years."

Why Gen Alpha Matters

According to Datassential's February 2026 research, Gen Alpha significantly influences where families choose to eat and develops strong preferences for food brands and restaurant chains at an early age. Additionally, 75% of Gen Alpha show an interest in learning about the food they eat, while 61% enjoy watching cooking shows.2

"Authenticity matters when connecting with Gen Alpha, and Salish's genuine connection to Chipotle made this collaboration a natural fit," said Stephanie Perdue, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Chipotle. "This generation is increasingly discovering brands through the creators they love, and Salish gives families a fun way to experience Chipotle together through someone their kids already know and are excited about."

The Salish Matter Order is available exclusively through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com beginning August 19 for a limited time.

1 – NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 13 years of age or older. Contest Period: August 19, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. PT to September 4, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. PT. To enter the Contest, post a photo on Instagram showing off where you eat your Salish Meal using #SalishxChipotle. See Official Rules at Chipotle.com/salish-quesadilla-contest for additional eligibility restrictions, judging criteria, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARV's, and complete details. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

2 – Datassential: Gen Alpha Update HotShot Report (February 2026)

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,200 restaurants as of June 30, 2026, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in the United States, Canada and Europe. With nearly 140,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit Chipotle.com.

About Salish Matter

Salish Matter is an award-winning creator, entrepreneur and entertainment personality with one of social media's most engaged audiences. A two-time Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award winner, Salish was named to the 2026 TIME100 Creators list and ranks as the No. 2 highest-engaged creator on TikTok.

Beyond social media, Salish has expanded into entertainment and entrepreneurship through a multi-title talent deal with Netflix and as co-founder of Sincerely Yours, a skincare brand created for teens and tweens. The brand made its debut with a record-breaking launch event at American Dream that drew more than 80,000 fans, demonstrating Salish's ability to translate her digital following into real-world cultural moments.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill