CHIPOTLE OFFERS FREE DOUBLE PROTEIN ON AUGUST 27 TO CELEBRATE CHIPOTLE HONEY CHICKEN'S FINAL WEEK

On Thursday, August 27, guests in the U.S. and Canada can receive free double protein on any entrée ordered through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or Chipotle.ca with code PROTEIN at checkout¹

These are the final days to enjoy fan-favorite Chipotle Honey Chicken

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will offer guests in the U.S. and Canada free double protein on any entrée on Thursday, August 27, 2026, when they use code PROTEIN at checkout on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or Chipotle.ca.1 The one-day offer comes during the final week of Chipotle Honey Chicken, giving fans an opportunity to double up on the protein while supplies last.

Chipotle is celebrating the final week of Chipotle Honey Chicken with a free double protein offer on any entrée ordered through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or Chipotle.ca on August 27 with code PROTEIN at checkout

Made with freshly grilled chicken marinated with smoky chipotle peppers and finished with a touch of pure honey, Chipotle Honey Chicken delivers a bold balance of heat and sweetness that has made it one of Chipotle's most popular limited-time offerings.

"Fans have made their love for Chipotle Honey Chicken clear, so we couldn't send it back to the vault without one last celebration," said Stephanie Perdue, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing, Chipotle. "To mark the occasion, we're offering guests free double protein on August 27."

There's more menu innovation to come from Chipotle this fall, including craveable new flavors and additional ways to customize orders.

1 – Valid August 27, 2026 only, for one free double protein portion (meat or Sofritas) on one full-priced burrito, bowl or salad entrée. Must use code PROTEIN at time of redemption. Codes can be used one time per eligible transaction. Available only on Chipotle website and mobile app orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the US and Canada during regular business hours; not available on in-restaurant orders or orders via third-party delivery platforms. Not valid on Chipotle's High Protein Cup side items, tacos, quesadillas or kids' meals. Mixed protein orders will be charged for the higher-priced protein. Redemption is subject to availability. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void where prohibited; additional restrictions may apply.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,200 restaurants as of June 30, 2026, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in the United States, Canada and Europe. With nearly 140,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.chipotle.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.