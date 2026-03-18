CHIPOTLE LAUNCHES FRESH CILANTRO LIME SAUCE FOR A LIMITED TIME AMID AMERICA'S SAUCE OBSESSION

Fresh cilantro, lime and roasted jalapeños come together in a creamy new sauce made fresh daily

Cilantro Lime Sauce is Chipotle's highest-performing sauce in company test markets to date

The sauce's recipe was created by Culinary Analyst Danny Boyzo, who started as a Chipotle crew member in 2019

Chipotle Rewards members can receive a free side or topping of Cilantro Lime Sauce with the purchase of an entrée using the code "SOFRESH" on launch day, Thursday, March 191

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the launch of a new Cilantro Lime Sauce, a vibrant, made-fresh-daily sauce designed to elevate any Chipotle order.

Featuring hand-chopped cilantro, lime, Mexican spices, sour cream and roasted jalapeños, the creamy sauce adds bright, herb-forward flavor with balanced citrus and a subtle kick. Like all Chipotle ingredients, it contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. The sauce arrives in restaurants across the U.S. and Canada beginning Thursday, March 19, for a limited time.

Made fresh daily with hand-chopped cilantro, lime, savory Mexican spices and hand-roasted jalapeños, Cilantro Lime Sauce delivers a bright kick of flavor with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Cilantro Lime Sauce’s recipe was created by Culinary Analyst Danny Boyzo, who started as a Chipotle crew member in 2019. Chipotle’s new Cilantro Lime Sauce adds a bright, herb-forward kick to any order, elevating bowls, burritos and more with fresh, balanced flavor.

For photo and video assets of Cilantro Lime Sauce, see here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/k91hmfzdwyzmy0eheitwp/AKgfwVfHREbzl3y7O3yhUBg?rlkey=hyhuvlsgkxh753qt8f4fo42kd&st=eqbc2qwk&dl=0

"A flavorful sauce made fresh daily in our restaurants can completely change the way guests experience our real food," said Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer. "Cilantro Lime Sauce delivers a whole new level of freshness using real ingredients and complements every entrée and protein on our menu."

America's Passion for Sauce

The launch taps into America's growing obsession with sauce. Sixty percent of consumers, especially Millennials and Gen Z, say they look forward to a signature sauce, condiment or dressing when dining out, reflecting a shift toward personalization and flavor-driven discovery.2 Cilantro lime is a rising flavor profile with sustained menu growth and strong projected momentum in the years ahead.2 As diners increasingly seek customizable, flavor-forward options, sauces continue to drive engagement and discovery.3

Innovation From Within

Cilantro Lime Sauce also marks a first for the brand during Senior Vice President of Culinary Nevielle Panthaky's tenure, which began in 2018: it was developed by a culinary team member who started their career in a Chipotle restaurant.

Culinary Analyst Danny Boyzo started in restaurant operations in 2019, gaining firsthand experience on the line and developing a deep understanding of the pace, precision and execution required in a Chipotle kitchen. She pursued formal culinary training while continuing to grow within the company, ultimately transitioning into a role focused on menu development at Chipotle's Newport Beach, Calif., Restaurant Support Center.

"There's something special about developing a menu item when you've spent years working behind the line," said Boyzo. "You understand how much intention goes into every ingredient and how small details in our kitchens shape the final result. Bringing that perspective into creating a sauce and seeing it served nationwide feels like a true full-circle moment."

Nevielle Panthaky, Senior Vice President of Culinary at Chipotle, added: "Team members who understand our kitchens firsthand bring invaluable perspective to product innovation and development. Danny's work is a powerful example of how investing in our people can enhance our menu pipeline."

Panthaky recommends trying Cilantro Lime Sauce with the following:

Steak salad with light brown rice, light black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, guac and Cilantro Lime Sauce on the side (34g protein, 17g fiber)

Chicken al Pastor burrito with white rice, black beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, guac, lettuce and Cilantro Lime Sauce (49g protein, 22g fiber)

Free Cilantro Lime Sauce for Chipotle Rewards Members

To celebrate the sauce's debut, Chipotle Rewards members can receive a free side or topping of Cilantro Lime Sauce with the purchase of an entrée on Thursday, March 19, by using the code "SOFRESH" on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or Chipotle.ca.1

Rave Reviews in Test Markets

Developed through Chipotle's stage-gate process, Cilantro Lime Sauce emerged as the brand's top-performing sauce in testing over the past year. In the Los Angeles test, it generated nearly two to three times the order rate of previously tested and launched sauces, building on the strong performance of recent topping innovations.

1 - Valid only on 3/19/26. Chipotle Rewards members receive a free topping or side of Cilantro Lime Sauce with the purchase of one regular-priced entrée. Must use code "SOFRESH." One-time use per order. Valid during regular business hours from participating locations in the United States and Canada, when ordering via the Chipotle mobile app or on the Chipotle website. Redemption is subject to availability. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Not valid on kids' meals, catering, Burritos by the Box, Build Your Own Chipotle, or orders via third-party delivery platforms. "Regular menu entrée item" means a burrito, burrito bowl, single order of three (3) tacos, quesadilla or a salad. Void where prohibited. Additional restrictions may apply.

2 – Datassential, 2025 Sauce Trends; Datassential, 2025 Flavor & Condiment Report.

3 - The Washington Post, "American Sauce Obsession Goes On-the-Go," January 29, 2026.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients and without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,000 restaurants as of December 31, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East, and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE.COM.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.