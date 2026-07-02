Chiquita Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary with New Brand Video Featuring Miss Chiquita

New campaign reimagines Miss Chiquita as a guide through time

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiquita announced the launch of a new brand video commemorating the United States' 250th anniversary. Timed to the Fourth of July holiday, the video features the iconic Miss Chiquita character guiding viewers through defining moments in American history while celebrating the everyday traditions and food rituals that continue to connect generations.

Chiquita Fourth of July 2026

Launching across owned channels and media platforms, the campaign reintroduces Miss Chiquita to a new generation by blending historical inspiration with modern cultural relevance. Rather than focusing on product, the video highlights the enduring role that daily moments and familiar traditions play in bringing people together.

Miss Chiquita Guides Viewers Through America's Story

In the video, Miss Chiquita leads viewers through a journey across defining eras of American life. Moving seamlessly through time, she connects historical events with everyday scenes that remain familiar through the years.

The narrative blends nostalgia with a contemporary perspective, positioning Miss Chiquita as a cultural thread connecting the past and present. While the video reflects on defining periods in American history, its focus remains on the rituals that shape daily life and the shared experiences that continue to define communities across the country.

Throughout the story, bananas appear as a familiar presence woven naturally into celebrations and everyday occasions. For more than a century, Chiquita has been part of American households, and the campaign brings that legacy to life through a story of connection and tradition.

Integrated Fourth of July Campaign

The video serves as the centerpiece of an integrated campaign around the Fourth of July holiday in the United States, building on Chiquita's broader "Likely The Best Snack Ever" platform.

Campaign elements include:

A brand video celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

Video content distributed across Chiquita's owned channels.

Media activations across digital and programmatic channels to extend campaign reach.

Creator partnerships showcasing how Chiquita bananas are part of Fourth of July recipes, celebrations and family traditions.

The integrated campaign extends the narrative beyond the screen by encouraging creators and consumers to celebrate the everyday moments that bring people together during one of America's most recognized holidays.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, Chiquita's new campaign reflects the brand's continued commitment to celebrating the traditions and connections that have long brought people together. By placing Miss Chiquita at the center, the brand honors its heritage while introducing one of its most recognizable icons to a new generation.

For more information on Chiquita and similar initiatives, visit @chiquitabanana on Instagram or head to www.chiquita.com. Please also find the campaign video and stills linked here.

About Chiquita Brands International

Chiquita is a leading global produce company that is committed to providing both consumers and customers across nearly 70 countries with the highest quality of fruit and service, making Chiquita® the banana of choice. For more than 150 years, Chiquita has been proudly producing great-tasting, superior-quality bananas. The brand creates a positive impact by implementing the principles of sustainability throughout all of its business practices under the "Behind the Blue Sticker" initiative.

Chiquita's iconic Blue Sticker has been the seal of approval for high-quality fruit, and a celebration of fun, but it also represents an unwavering commitment to sustainable farming, biodiversity and giving back to the communities in which the banana plantations operate. Great-tasting and convenient Chiquita bananas are fat-free, and provide a source of potassium, fiber and vitamin B6. To learn more, visit www.chiquita.com and follow us on Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Chiquita® is a trademark or registered trademark of Chiquita Brands L.L.C in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Chiquita and its products, visit the company's website at Chiquita.com.

SOURCE Chiquita Brands International, Inc.