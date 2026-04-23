Chiquita Brings Bold Flavor and Fresh Energy to CPMA 2026

From chef-driven bites to can't-miss moments, the banana brand brings its signature energy to the show floor and beyond

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiquita Brands International is set to return to the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Annual Convention and Trade Show for 2026, inviting attendees to experience the brand in a way that's bigger, bolder and more interactive than ever before.

CPMA - Miss Chiquita

At Booth #709, Chiquita will transform its space into a vibrant destination designed to spark connection, creativity and a little fun along the way. From can't-miss photo ops to unexpected culinary moments, the brand is leaning into what it does best, bringing people together through fresh, feel-good experiences.

The iconic Miss Chiquita will be onsite, inviting attendees to step into playful, photo-worthy moments, alongside the ever-entertaining Banana Man, adding an extra layer of energy and surprise to the booth experience.

Inside the booth, a live culinary experience will put bananas in the spotlight, with a chef cooking up warm Bananas Foster paired with a refreshing banana mocktail, an inspired combination that highlights the fruit's versatility and flavor. Attendees can also drop by to enjoy fresh bananas and pick up exclusive Chiquita swag.

Throughout the two-day event, the Chiquita team will celebrate and thank its valued Canadian customers for their continued partnership and support. The brand is excited to connect with retail partners to share what's next for the brand, from new ideas to collaborative opportunities that continue to drive excitement in the produce aisle.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth #709 to experience Chiquita's latest innovations firsthand. High-res images can be found here. For more information on Chiquita Brands, visit www.chiquita.com.

About Chiquita Brands International

Chiquita is a leading global produce company that is committed to providing both consumers and customers across nearly 70 countries with the highest quality of fruit and service, making Chiquita the banana of choice. For more than 150 years, Chiquita has been proudly producing great-tasting, superior-quality bananas. The brand creates a positive impact by implementing the principles of sustainability throughout all of its business practices under the "Behind the Blue Sticker" initiative.

Recognized as a 2025 Good Housekeeping Snack Award winner, this honor underscores Chiquita's strong emotional connection with consumers and its long-standing reputation for trust and quality. Chiquita's iconic Blue Sticker has been the seal of approval for high-quality fruit, and a celebration of fun, but it also represents an unwavering commitment to sustainable farming, biodiversity and giving back to the communities in which the banana plantations operate. Great-tasting and convenient Chiquita bananas are fat-free, and provide a source of potassium, fiber and vitamin B6. To learn more, visit www.chiquita.com and follow us on Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Chiquita® is a trademark or registered trademark of Chiquita Brands L.L.C in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Chiquita and its products, visit the company's website at Chiquita.com.

SOURCE Chiquita Brands International, Inc.