ChiroTouch Launches CT Pay, Putting Up to $100 a Day Back in Chiropractors' Pockets

Embedded payment solution ends the era of disconnected processors that quietly drain chiropractic practices — and the patients who depend on them

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChiroTouch, the leading chiropractic EHR and practice management platform, today launched CT Pay, an embedded payment solution that ends a costly, invisible tax on chiropractic care: the roughly $100 every clinician loses each day to non-integrated payment processors. Multiplied across a year, that's tens of thousands of dollars per practice — money that should be going toward patient care.

Chiropractors didn't get into healthcare to chase down payments, reconcile mismatched ledgers, or wrestle with processors that treat their practices as an afterthought. CT Pay was built to give that time, money, and energy back — so providers can spend it where it actually matters: on the patients who trust them with their care.

Built directly into ChiroTouch EHR, CT Pay unifies payments with scheduling, patient engagement, and financial reporting in a single connected system. No more toggling between platforms. No more reconciling what the processor says against what the EHR shows. No more fee structures designed to obscure what a practice is actually paying.

CT Pay delivers in-house merchant processing with transparent pricing, fee-free deposits, and dramatically reduced payment friction. Automated ledger mapping and a unified dashboard give practice leaders a real-time view of every dollar owed, collected, and posted — clarity that has been almost impossible to achieve with bolted-on processors.

"Chiropractors are losing $50 to $100 every single day to payment systems that were never designed for how they actually practice," said Blake Head, VP of Strategy at ChiroTouch. "That's not a rounding error — that's a tangible drag on the providers and patients who keep this profession moving forward. CT Pay exists because chiropractors deserve technology that works as hard for them as they work for their patients. We built it to stop the leak, simplify their operations, and let them get back to what they do best: helping people heal."

For patients, CT Pay transforms the payment experience with fast, flexible checkout, secure card-on-file for one-click payments, and automated payment plans that remove the awkwardness from billing conversations and keep care accessible.

With CT Pay, chiropractors can:

Reclaim lost revenue: Stop the daily drain caused by disconnected processors and keep more of what they earn.

Stop the daily drain caused by disconnected processors and keep more of what they earn. Future-proof the practice: Built for how chiropractic care and cash flow are actually evolving.

Built for how chiropractic care and cash flow are actually evolving. Maximize time with patients: Automated workflows replace the manual tasks that pull staff away from care.

Automated workflows replace the manual tasks that pull staff away from care. Grow with confidence: Scales seamlessly from solo practices to multi-provider enterprises.

Scales seamlessly from solo practices to multi-provider enterprises. See the full financial picture: Real-time insights replace guesswork with clarity.

To learn more or to schedule a demo, click here .

About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch is the leading chiropractic EHR and practice management software in the United States, backed by PracticeTek. Built specifically for chiropractors, ChiroTouch supports practices of all sizes with tools that simplify day-to-day operations, improve patient outcomes, and drive business growth. With over 12,500 practices using the platform, ChiroTouch continues to evolve alongside the profession, building solutions that reflect the real needs of today's providers. Learn more at www.chirotouch.com.

About PracticeTek

PracticeTek is the leading provider of retail healthcare technology solutions across Chiropractic, Vision, Dental and Wellbeing specialties. Through a connected suite of software and services, PracticeTek delivers solutions that foster exceptional patient experience, attract new patients, and make the business of healthcare easier for clinicians. PracticeTek empowers practices with streamlined operations, enhanced patient experiences, and improved clinical and financial outcomes. The company is committed to innovation and investment in retail healthcare technology. For more information, visit www.PracticeTek.com.

Media contact:

Supreme Communications for ChiroTouch

[email protected]

SOURCE ChiroTouch