ChiroTouch and Aloha Form Preferred Partnership to Support Chiropractic Practices with Patient Engagement Solutions

The partnership connects ChiroTouch practices with Aloha's chiropractic-focused patient engagement platform, helping providers strengthen communication, improve front-office efficiency, and create better patient experiences.

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChiroTouch, the leading chiropractic EHR and practice management platform, and Aloha, a patient engagement platform built specifically for chiropractic practices, today announced a preferred strategic partnership that marks a defining moment for the profession. The partnership is designed to help chiropractic practices better attract, engage, and retain patients.

For decades, chiropractic practices have operated with fragmented technology — one system for scheduling, another for billing, a separate phone platform, yet another for follow-up, and no single place where any of it connects. The cost of that fragmentation is real: missed calls, dropped follow-ups, lost patients, and front desk teams stretched thin across tools that were never designed to work together. This partnership is intended to help practices move toward a more connected, streamlined patient engagement experience.

Aloha offers patient engagement solutions built from the ground up for chiropractic practices with solutions designed to help practices attract new patients, convert inquiries into appointments, engage existing patients across key touchpoints, and retain them long-term through intelligent automation and more consistent communication. Through this partnership, ChiroTouch practices will have a clearer path to learn about and access Aloha's suite of patient engagement solutions.

"This isn't a software integration. It's the deepest integration and a turning point for chiropractic. Practices deserve a platform that does the hard work of patient engagement automatically — one that knows who's calling before the front desk picks up, follows up with lapsed patients without anyone lifting a finger, and never lets a new patient slip away to voicemail. Combined with an EHR that isn't blocking the connection but they actually work as one. That's what Aloha inside ChiroTouch delivers."

— MATT PRADOS, FOUNDER & CEO, ALOHA

At the center of Aloha's patient engagement platform is Charlie AI — Aloha's AI receptionist designed to help chiropractic practices manage inbound calls and patient inquiries more consistently. As part of Aloha's broader suite, Charlie AI supports front-office responsiveness and helps reduce missed patient opportunities, especially outside of standard office hours.

Through the preferred partnership, ChiroTouch practices will be able to explore Aloha solutions that support key areas of patient engagement, including:

Attract and convert new patients through tools such as automated review generation, online scheduling, and AI-powered webchat — all running without staff involvement

Engage every patient automatically through personalized text messaging, digital intake forms, insurance verification, and appointment reminders

Retain patients through intelligent reactivation campaigns that identify lapsed patients and bring them back before they're gone for good

Answer every call, day or night, with Charlie AI — a 24/7 AI receptionist purpose-built for chiropractic that books, confirms, and reschedules appointments without voicemail or phone tag

Surface real-time practice analytics and call summaries directly inside the ChiroTouch workflow

Give practices additional visibility into patient communication, call activity, and engagement trends.

"Chiropractors didn't choose this profession to spend their days stitching together software. They chose it to help people get better. Our responsibility at ChiroTouch is to make sure the digital tools supporting the practice quietly do their job so the provider can focus on theirs. Aloha shares that philosophy completely, and that alignment — not just the technology — is what made this partnership the right one for our customers and the patients who depend on them."

— BLAKE HEAD, VP OF STRATEGY, CHIROTOUCH

ChiroTouch customers will be able to learn more about the Aloha partnership through ChiroTouch's marketplace and upcoming co-marketing initiatives.

ABOUT CHIROTOUCH

ChiroTouch is the leading chiropractic EHR and practice management software in the United States, backed by PracticeTek. Built specifically for chiropractors, ChiroTouch supports practices of all sizes with tools that simplify day-to-day operations, improve patient outcomes, and drive business growth. With over 12,500 practices using the platform, ChiroTouch continues to evolve alongside the profession, building solutions that reflect the real needs of today's providers. Learn more at chirotouch.com.

ABOUT ALOHA

Aloha is the industry leading all-in-one patient engagement platform purpose-built for chiropractic practices. From new patient attraction and online scheduling to automated recalls, digital intake forms, insurance verification, business texting, and practice analytics, Aloha gives practices everything they need to attract, convert, engage, and retain patients — on autopilot. Aloha's Charlie AI is a 24/7 AI receptionist that answers every call, books appointments, and ensures no patient is ever lost to voicemail. Learn more at getaloha.com

ABOUT PRACTICETEK

PracticeTek is the leading provider of retail healthcare technology solutions across Chiropractic, Vision, Dental and Wellbeing specialties. Through a connected suite of software and services, PracticeTek is delivering solutions that foster exceptional patient experience, attract new patients and make the business of healthcare easier for clinicians. Working to empower practices with streamlined operations, enhanced patient experiences and improved clinical and financial outcomes, PracticeTek is committed to innovation and investment in retail healthcare technology. For more information, visit PracticeTek.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

MEDIA CONTACT — CHIROTOUCH / PRACTICETEK Annie McBride Chief Marketing Officer, PracticeTek [email protected] [email protected]



MEDIA CONTACT — ALOHA Jenn Denham Chief Growth Officer, Aloha® [email protected] www.getaloha.com

SOURCE ChiroTouch