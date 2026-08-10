Choice Hotel International's Cambria® Hotels Continues Expansion with New Openings in Texas and Oregon

Designed for modern upscale travelers, Cambria Hotels offers guests a distinct sense of place through design-forward accommodations, flexible food and beverage offerings, and experiences that reflect the surrounding community. These new properties further the Cambria brand's expansion into dynamic markets where business, leisure, and lifestyle travel intersect.

"Cambria has always been about creating a true sense of place for our guests, and that strong foundation continues to translate into meaningful growth," said Indy Adenaw, Senior Vice President, Upscale Segment, Choice Hotels International. "We're excited to welcome travelers to these outstanding new properties in Bend and the Dallas-Fort Worth region, two destinations that exemplify the kind of vibrant markets where Cambria thrives. These openings reflect the dedication of our owners, developers, and teams, whose commitment helps us deliver memorable experiences that today's upscale travelers seek while continuing to strengthen Choice Hotels International's upscale portfolio."

The two openings contribute to the expansion of Choice Hotels' upscale portfolio with more than 75 hotels open across the United States and more than 50 properties in the pipeline, representing a presence in approximately 75% of the top 25 U.S. markets. Upcoming openings are expected in key destinations including Boston; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and the brand's first hotel in Canada, further extending Cambria's presence in strategic markets across North America.

Cambria Hotels plays an important role in Choice Hotels International's broader upscale and upper upscale strategy. Through a portfolio that includes Cambria Hotels, Ascend Collection, Radisson, Radisson Blu, and Radisson Individuals, Choice Hotels is offering owners and developers a compelling suite of brands designed to compete in some of the industry's most sought-after segments. Together, these brands help meet the rising demand for distinctive, experience-driven accommodations while creating additional opportunities for owners to benefit from Choice Hotels' powerful distribution platform, industry-leading franchisee support, and award-winning rewards program, Choice Privileges®.

Choice Hotels continues to expand its upscale footprint in response to evolving traveler preferences and demand for distinctive hospitality experiences. Across leisure destinations, major metropolitan areas, and fast-growing business hubs, the company's upscale brands are strategically positioned to create value for owners while delivering memorable stays for guests.

"Cambria's growth is driven by a disciplined approach that creates long-term value for owners while expanding the brand in markets with strong demand," said Mark Shalala, Senior Vice President, Development, Upscale Brands, Choice Hotels International. "The openings in Oregon and Texas reflect our focus on strategic destinations that strengthen Cambria's presence and support the continued growth of Choice Hotels' upscale portfolio."

Cambria Hotel Euless – DFW Airport South

Conveniently located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the Cambria Hotel Euless – DFW Airport South delivers upscale accommodations and seamless access to one of the nation's busiest transportation hubs. The property features 107 design-forward guestrooms and suites, an on-site restaurant and bar serving locally inspired fare, and complimentary airport transportation, offering travelers a convenient and elevated stay experience just minutes from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Guests can also enjoy modern meeting facilities and easy access to major attractions throughout the region.

The hotel's location provides convenient access to AT&T Stadium, historic downtown Grapevine, and numerous entertainment, dining, and business destinations throughout North Texas. Positioned in one of the country's fastest-growing metropolitan areas, the hotel reflects Cambria's commitment to delivering upscale accommodations that blend thoughtful design, local character, and convenience for both business and leisure travelers.

Cambria Hotel Bend – Mt. Bachelor

Located in the heart of Central Oregon, the Cambria Hotel Bend – Mt. Bachelor offers guests convenient access to the region's renowned outdoor recreation, thriving food and beverage scene, and cultural attractions. Situated near the Old Mill District and Downtown Bend, the hotel features 131 design-forward guestrooms and suites, an on-site restaurant and bar, and inviting outdoor gathering spaces complete with a fire pit and cornhole, while placing travelers just minutes from top destinations including the Deschutes River, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, and Mount Bachelor.

Bend has emerged as one of the Pacific Northwest's premier outdoor destinations, attracting residents and visitors alike with its natural beauty, year-round recreation, and vibrant downtown. In addition to world-class skiing and mountain biking at nearby Mount Bachelor, the city is home to one of the nation's most celebrated craft beer scenes and has experienced significant population growth in recent years. Conveniently located near local dining, shopping, and entertainment, the hotel reflects Cambria's commitment to delivering elevated, locally inspired experiences in destinations travelers are eager to explore.

Cambria hotels participate in Choice Privileges®, the award-winning hotel rewards program, which recently launched an all-new rewards experience enabling members to earn more rewards more frequently, achieve Elite status faster, and access exclusive benefits designed to help get the most from every stay. Members can earn and redeem points for reward nights at Cambria hotels, as well as at more than 7,000 properties across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories.

About Choice Hotels®



Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 660,000 rooms, in 49 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit choicehotels.com.

About Cambria® Hotels: Going Places™

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Cambria properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting spaces, enhanced beverage options and small plates with flavors inspired by the destination. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with more than 75 hotels open in locations like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Phoenix. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings, development pipeline growth, and brand expansion. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including changes in economic conditions, travel demand, development timelines, and other factors discussed in Choice Hotels International's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, and Choice undertakes no obligation to update them.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 915 Meeting Street, Suite 600, North Bethesda, MD 20852, or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.