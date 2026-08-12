Choice Hotels International Celebrates National Waffle Day with the Ultimate Route 66 Comfort® Stop

Comfort® Hotels is once again shining a spotlight on one of the brand's signature offerings – its iconic waffles. Since adding waffles to its complimentary breakfast lineup in the early 1990s, Comfort® has turned the breakfast staple into a travel tradition, serving more than 30 million waffles annually. With nearly seven in ten Americans (69%) saying summer vacation remains important to them according to a new report, the Comfort® brand's signature waffles have become part of the rituals that make those trips memorable, whether fueling up for a family adventure or starting the day before a business meeting.

From crossing the Route 66 finish line and ringing the waffle gong, to building custom road trip playlists and scoring epic travel kits, every activity at The Ultimate Route 66 Comfort® Stop for National Waffle Day is designed to fuel the adventure. Actor Keegan-Michael Key will make a special appearance. "I've always loved road trips because they give you a chance to explore new places, and make memories with the people who matter most", said Key, reflecting on his childhood travels. "When I was a kid and we were on the road, my stepmother used to make us waffles. And I love that waffles are still part of the experience, and it reminds me of those moments with family that stay with you long after the trip is over. That's why I'm thrilled to celebrate National Waffle Day with Comfort®, and bring together two great American traditions: getting out on the open road and enjoying a delicious waffle."

"Road trips offer the freedom to explore, reconnect, and create lasting memories and every great road trip deserves a great breakfast. At Choice Hotels, we celebrate that waffles are a Comfort® food. For decades, the Comfort® brand's signature waffles have been a favorite part of our guests' journeys, giving travelers a warm, familiar start to the day before they hit the road," said Joe Francisco, Comfort Brand Leader at Choice Hotels International. "As we celebrate National Waffle Day and the centennial of Route 66, we're bringing that tradition to life with an experience that celebrates the joy of travel, the nostalgia of America's most famous highway, and the delight of sharing a great waffle."

The event will be located on the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, CA and is free and open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, August 24th.

Here's what's on the menu at the event:

Visit the Waffle Food Truck for warm, fluffy free waffles with an array of toppings

Grab a specialty drink at the coffee bar for the ultimate waffle pairing

Cross the Route 66 finish line and ring the waffle gong

Create a mobile personalized Road Trip playlist with Spotify.

Take home commemorative swag like a Comfort® branded coffee mug

Enroll in Choice Privileges® and receive automatic Gold Elite Status as part of the Road Trip Tour celebration

Enter for a chance to win a limited-edition Road Trip Toolkit featuring a Stanley® cooler, Choice Privileges® points, snacks and other travel essentials

The activation celebrates over 45 years of Comfort® as a trusted travel companion, with more than 2,100 Comfort locations worldwide. Known for modern essentials like free Wi-Fi, complimentary hot breakfasts, fitness centers, and dependable service, Comfort® continues to be the go-to hotel for travelers looking for reliability, value, and ultimately, a comfortable stay.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 51 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Comfort®: A Better Us. For the Best You.

The Comfort brand has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for over 45 years. With more than 2,100 hotels open worldwide, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Inn & Suites®, and Comfort Suites® properties are ready to welcome business and leisure travelers everywhere they are going. The Comfort brand family recently completed a multiyear transformation with updated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, and a new, modern logo signaling to guests outside the hotel that something's new on the inside. The largest 100% smoke-free hotel brand in North America, Comfort hotels offer spacious rooms, complimentary amenities including a hot, hearty, and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, a business center, and a fitness center and/or swimming pool. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/comfort-hotels.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.