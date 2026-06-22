Choice Hotels International Launches Detours Worth Taking Guide to Help Travelers Explore More on Their Summer Road Trip

New initiative features the Detours Worth Taking guide, limited-edition Summer Detour Kits and on-the-road experiences, highlighting the unexpected stops, hidden gems and local discoveries – paired with nearby Choice Hotel properties for convenient stays along the way

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Americans hit the road this summer, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is helping travelers embrace a simple idea: sometimes the best part of the journey isn't the destination – it's the detour. That mindset reflects a broader travel trend in the US, with more than 80 percent of travelers open to visiting destinations beyond major gateway cities, according to a recent study by the U.S. Travel Association.

Today, Choice Hotels launched their Great American Detour campaign, a new summer travel initiative celebrating the unexpected stops, hidden gems and local discoveries that transform ordinary road trips into unforgettable adventures. At the center of the campaign is Choice Hotels' inaugural Detours Worth Taking guide, a curated collection of destinations and nearby Choice Hotels designed to help travelers uncover memorable unexpected finds, local favorites and scenic surprises while making the most of their travel budgets.

From quirky roadside landmarks and scenic small towns to regional food destinations and natural wonders, the guide spotlights experiences travelers may miss when focused solely on reaching their final destination.

"Road trips have always been about more than getting from Point A to Point B," said Noha Abdalla, Chief Marketing Officer, Choice Hotels International. "The moments people remember most are often the ones they didn't plan for, like a hidden gem that catches the eye, a recommendation from someone local, or a memorable stop discovered along the way. We're celebrating these unexpected experiences and encouraging travelers to make the most out of every mile. With thousands of hotels located near highways and destinations across the country, we're helping people uncover experiences worth visiting while providing comfortable, convenient places to stay so they can focus on making meaningful memories along the way."

Introducing the Detours Worth Taking Guide

The Detours Worth Taking guide highlights a handpicked selection of destinations that capture the spirit of discovery – featuring authentic local charm, unique experiences and memorable stops worth adding to any road trip. Featured destinations include:

Buffalo, New York

Plymouth, Massachusetts

Biscayne National Park – Homestead, Florida

Chincoteague & Assateague Island – Maryland

Baxter Springs & Route 66, Kansas

Lake Superior – Duluth, Minnesota

Galena, Illinois

Olympic National Park – Washington

Taos, New Mexico

Palisades, Colorado

For more information, visit ChoiceHotels.com/explore/road-trips/detours-worth-taking. Additional Detours Worth Taking lists will be released throughout the summer.

Coming Soon: Limited-Edition Summer Detour Kits

To make the trip even more memorable, Choice Hotels will roll out a limited-edition Summer Detour Kit, created to help travelers make the most of every mile and embrace the detours worth taking. Packed with thoughtful road trip essentials and playful surprises, the kit celebrates the joy of spontaneous travel. Items may include a StanleyTM cooler, gift card for gas, CampSnapTM camera, power bank charger, curated snack assortment, road trip games and more. Additional details on a chance to win a kit will be announced on Facebook and Instagram @ChoiceHotels in the coming weeks.

Coming Soon: Choice Hotels Summer Road Trip Tour

Travelers can also look forward to the "Check into More Tour" to bring the spirit of the Great American road trip to life – celebrating the Centennial of iconic Route 66, as well as other scenic detours, local attractions and select Choice Hotels along the way. Through a custom-branded on-the-road experience, Choice Hotels will engage with road trippers across the country, offering interactive games, travel-inspired giveaways, and more. Follow Choice Hotels on Facebook and Instagram for locations and to follow the journey.

The initiative celebrates Choice Hotels' long-standing connection to road trip travel while reflecting the company's broader commitment to helping travelers get more from every journey. With a diverse portfolio of brands and thousands of properties across the U.S. and around the world, Choice Hotels is uniquely positioned to serve road trippers, with more than 4,000 properties within a mile of an interstate exit and more than 2,000 near beaches or national parks. Whether travelers are embarking on a cross-country adventure or a weekend getaway, Choice Hotels offers accommodations for every type of trip, traveler and stay. Through Choice Privileges®, the company's award-winning rewards program, members enjoy simple, attainable and flexible ways to earn and redeem points at over 7,000 properties across 46 countries and territories.

For additional travel inspiration, destination recommendations and summer savings, visit ChoiceHotels.com.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 51 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.