National expansion brings Chomps to more consumers and more moments throughout the day

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly make protein a part of their everyday routines, Chomps, America's fastest-growing meat snack brand[1], is expanding where and how they can access convenient, high-quality protein. The brand announced today that its national retail footprint has grown to more than 65,000 locations.

Chomps Hits 65,000+ Retail Locations as Demand for Convenient Protein Grows

The milestone reflects Chomps' continued momentum across new channels and consumption occasions, with its Original Beef meat stick now available at Starbucks locations nationwide, alongside new expansions into Costco Canada and Home Depot. This builds on recent launches at Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club, 7-Eleven, ExtraMile, RaceTrac, Yesway, Marriott, Lowe's and Food City.

That growing footprint comes as Chomps continues to see strong business momentum. The brand has grown 81% in MULO over the last 52 weeks[2] and doubled its points of distribution compared to the prior year, fueled by new retail partners and strong velocities. Chomps has continued to expand assortment across its key retail partners in 2026, giving consumers more ways to grab convenient, protein-forward snacks throughout the day.

"Protein has become an everyday priority for consumers, and our growth is about meeting that demand in more places, across more occasions and with more choices," said Elizabeth Carter, President and COO of Chomps. "As our retail footprint continues to evolve, we're focused on showing up in the moments when consumers need us most, whether that's for an afternoon snack or during a morning coffee run. That's how we continue introducing new consumers to the brand while building lasting loyalty."

Expanded access is just one part of Chomps' growth story. The brand is also meeting evolving consumer demand through continued product innovation. Earlier this year, Chomps launched its first-ever chicken sticks product line, introducing three new flavors to its portfolio and quickly emerging as a significant growth driver. Within 12 weeks of launch, Chomps became the No. 1 brand in the chicken meat segment, capturing 43% dollar share[3]. Chomps products also represent the top 3 dollar velocity chicken items in the entire category[4], while 34% of chicken purchasers are new to the Chomps brand[5].

Together, Chomps' retail expansion and product innovation come as protein continues its shift from a consumer trend to an everyday habit. Across the snacking category, the top three growth brands are protein-based[6], as consumers increasingly seek foods that offer convenience alongside nutrition. Chomps is helping drive that growth by bringing new households into the meat snack category, with 79% of Chomps buyers incremental to the category[7].

Made with real ingredients, zero sugar and no artificial preservatives, Chomps products deliver 10-12g of protein per serving, depending on variety. Chomps is also the only B Corporation-certified meat snack brand, reinforcing its commitment to using business as a force for good. The brand recently earned the Non-UPF Verified certification from the Non-GMO Project, further underscoring its commitment to simple, recognizable ingredients. For more information, visit Chomps.com.

About Chomps

Chomps is America's fastest-growing meat snack brand, redefining convenient snacking with a commitment to real ingredients and bold, satisfying flavors. Crafted from 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef and venison, along with antibiotic-free turkey and chicken, each Chomps meat stick delivers 10+ grams of high-quality protein without sugar, hormones, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives, artificial nitrates, or MSG. As a minority-owned, family-operated, and B Corporation-certified business, Chomps prioritizes thoughtful sourcing and recently earned the non–ultra-processed food certification through the Non-GMO Project. Discover a new standard in snacking at www.chomps.com.

[1] SPINS, L52 WE 7.12.26

[2] SPINS total US MULO+C L52 WE 7.12.26

[3] Total US - MULO, L12 WE 7/12/26

[4] Total US - MULO, L12 WE 7/12/26, ACV >5

[5] Numerator, L52 WE 6/14/26

[6] SPINS, L52 WE 7.12.26

[7] Numerator, L52 WE 7.12.26

SOURCE Chomps