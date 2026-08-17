Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys Marks Five Years With Inc. 5000 Ranking and Growth

Baton Rouge-founded law firm has grown from two employees after its first year to 25 today, and earned national recognition for business growth.

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five years after Chris Corzo started his law firm from an upstairs bedroom in his Baton Rouge home, Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys has grown into a 25-person organization with offices in Baton Rouge and Gonzales and a place on the 2026 Inc. 5000.

Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys ranks No. 1,592 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Inc. reported 219% three-year growth for the firm.

Earlier this year, Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys also ranked No. 80 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, with Inc. reporting 116% two-year growth.

The rankings mark the latest milestones in a five-year story that began on the second floor of Corzo's Baton Rouge home.

"I started the firm five years ago in Baton Rouge out of an upstairs bedroom in my house," Corzo said. "Looking back, I think those early years were valuable because I learned the firm from the ground up and understood firsthand what it took to do every part of the work."

Corzo hired his first team member around the time the firm opened, but for much of its first three months, he was effectively running the operation himself. Along with representing clients and handling their cases, he managed bookkeeping, marketing, and the other responsibilities required to build a new business.

By the end of its first year, the firm had two employees. Today, the team has grown to 25.

A Baton Rouge Firm That Kept Running Out of Room

The firm's physical expansion in Baton Rouge provides another measure of its growth.

After outgrowing his home office, Corzo moved into a tiny single-person office in the same Baton Rouge office complex where the firm is headquartered today. Corzo remembers the space as a "virtual closet." Within the firm, it also became affectionately known as "the dungeon."

The space did not last long.

As the firm's caseload and team grew, Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys moved into a larger upstairs suite within the complex. When adjoining space became available, walls were removed to connect the offices and make room for additional employees, a conference room and other facilities.

The firm eventually expanded downstairs and into additional areas of the building. At different points, team members gave up individual offices for new hires and worked from common areas until more space became available.

Each expansion reflected the same underlying development: more clients were trusting the firm with their cases, and the organization needed more people and more room to serve them.

Five Years of Growth and Recognition

The firm's five-year trajectory has increasingly received recognition outside the organization.

In addition to its No. 1,592 ranking on the 2026 Inc. 5000 and No. 80 ranking on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, Corzo was selected to the Louisiana Super Lawyers list for the fourth consecutive year in 2026, continuing a series of selections from 2023 through 2026 in personal injury law.

Together, the milestones tell a broader Baton Rouge business story.

An upstairs bedroom became a growing Baton Rouge headquarters. A two-person team at the end of the firm's first year grew to 25 employees. Longstanding relationships in Ascension Parish developed into a permanent presence in Gonzales. A business initially built through individual client relationships and referrals eventually earned recognition among the fastest-growing private companies in the country.

As Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys marks its fifth anniversary, Corzo said the next chapter remains focused not simply on becoming a larger firm, but on what that growth makes possible.

That includes serving more people across Louisiana, creating opportunities for employees, strengthening the firm's relationships in Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish, and continuing to invest in the communities that helped build it.

Five years measures how far the firm has come. The larger measure is what that growth allows it to do for the people and communities that made it possible.

About Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys

Founded in Baton Rouge in 2021, Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys is a Louisiana personal injury law firm representing individuals and families in matters including motor vehicle accidents, commercial truck accidents, serious injuries and wrongful death. The firm serves clients across Louisiana with offices in Baton Rouge and Gonzales.

Media Contact

Chris Corzo

Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys

[email protected] | +12259991111 | callcorzo.com

SOURCE Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys