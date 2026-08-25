CHRIS HEMSWORTH JOINS ARCHIE ROSE DISTILLING CO. AS CO-OWNER AHEAD OF U.S. LAUNCH AND GLOBAL EXPANSION

SYDNEY, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Hemsworth has joined Archie Rose Distilling Co., Australia's leading independent distillery, as co-owner alongside founder Will Edwards, as the award-winning whisky and spirits company prepares to enter the United States for the first time. Founded in Sydney in 2014, Archie Rose has built an international reputation for its distinctively Australian approach to whisky and spirits. Hemsworth's involvement marks a significant next chapter for the company as it expands beyond Australia and introduces its award-winning whiskies to the U.S. market this fall.

Archie Rose Co-Owner Chris Hemsworth on Australian beach

A long-time admirer of the brand, Hemsworth shares Archie Rose's belief in the quality of Australian ingredients, craftsmanship and the potential of the country's spirits industry.

"I've been a fan of Archie Rose for a long time," says Hemsworth. "Wherever I am in the world, tasting an Archie Rose whisky immediately transports me right back home, to that feeling of sitting around a campfire in the Australian bush with my mates. Their ethos of only using Australian grown malts to produce flavour packed whiskies at their Sydney distillery is truly awesome. They're a brilliant example of what Australia does best and I can't wait to share that with the world."

Archie Rose Makes Its U.S. Debut

Beginning this fall, Archie Rose's award-winning Australian whiskies will be available in the United States for the first time, bringing the distillery's approach to American consumers, retailers, and hospitality partners across key markets.

To support its entry into the U.S., Archie Rose has partnered with a select network of beverage distributors, anchored by Reyes Beverage Group (RBG), one of the largest beer and spirits distributors in the United States, as its national distribution partner, alongside New York Wine & Spirits in New York and Fedway Associates in New Jersey.

"Archie Rose represents exactly the kind of premium, differentiated brand that resonates with today's spirits consumer," says Kyle Dean, President of Spirits and Wine for Reyes Beverage Group. "They have built an impressive reputation through a commitment to quality, authenticity and exceptional craftsmanship. We're excited to partner with the Archie Rose team as they begin this next phase of growth and help introduce more consumers to a distinctive and exciting whisky brand."

Whiskies Shaped by Australian Nature

At the heart of Archie Rose is a commitment to creating spirits that reflect the place they come from. The distillery partners with local growers to sustainably source heirloom and drought resistant grain varieties for its whiskies and native botanicals for its gins. Its whiskies are made exclusively with Australian grown malts, including custom rye and barley grown specifically for Archie Rose, allowing the character of the country's ingredients and landscape to come through in every expression.

"Our approach has always been about championing local ingredients to create spirits that taste truly Australian," says founder Will Edwards. "Having Chris join the business as a co-owner allows us to bring that ambition to the world. We aren't just making spirits; we are using Australia's raw materials and ingenuity as the base for producing the world's best whisky, gin and other spirits, telling the stories of the growers and the land beneath them."

Innovation

Archie Rose's focus on prevenance is matched by a distinctive approach to production. The distillery individually mills, mashes, ferments, distils and matures each malt type used in its whiskies, allowing the character of each grain to be expressed before the components are brought together. For its gins, Archie Rose employs a cold distillation process designed to preserve the character of its botanicals.

The approach has earned Archie Rose more than 450 awards, including World's Best Rye Whisky twice, Australia's Best Single Malt Whisky five times, and the World's Best Gin.

The Sydney distillery was also built to meet a range of energy efficiency measures. Together with Archie Rose's commitment to local sourcing and growing, these practices contributed to the company becoming B Corp Certified in June 2026, aligning with Chris's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability in production.

Three Whiskies Co-Created with Chris Hemsworth to Launch in late 2026.

In addition to its U.S. entry, Archie Rose will expand its international presence later this year with three whiskies co-created with Hemsworth launching across markets in Asia and New Zealand. The rollout will continue into the EU and UK in 2027, marking a significant new chapter for the distillery and Australian whisky internationally.

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Photo Credit: Archie Rose

About Archie Rose

Founded in 2014, Archie Rose Distilling Co. is Australia's leading independent distillery, standing as the country's largest whisky producer and #1 independent gin producer. Archie Rose operates its distillery in Botany, Sydney—with a public-facing Bar & Cellar Door in Rosebery—producing all of its products on-site.

Privately owned by Will Edwards and his family, the distillery welcomed Chris Hemsworth as a co-owner in 2026. Archie Rose remains dedicated to crafting world-class whiskies and gins Down Under using authentic local ingredients—grown under boundless blue skies in red ochre earth, where the land does the talking.

Since its inception, Archie Rose has received more than 450 global awards, including World's Best Rye Whisky (twice), Australia's Best Single Malt Whisky (five times) and World's Best Gin.

In 2026, Archie Rose achieved B Corp Certification, recognising its commitment to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

Archie Rose champions drinking mindfully, responsibly, and in good company.

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