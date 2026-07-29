Christiaan ter Haar Named Chief Operating Officer for Rabobank North America

Ter Haar has served as interim Chief Operating Officer (COO) since late February, providing strong leadership, operational continuity and steady direction across the region. Following a thorough recruitment process, he will now step into the role in an official capacity, leading the COO domain and helping advance Rabobank North America's strategic priorities.

During his more than 20-year tenure with Rabobank North America, ter Haar has played a critical role in strengthening the organization's technology and operational foundation. As Head of Technology, he helped guide essential capabilities that support the bank's employees, clients and business platforms, while fostering strong collaboration across functions. In his interim COO role, he has continued to build on that momentum by providing continuity, sharpening execution and supporting teams through a period of transition.

"Christiaan has demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep institutional knowledge and a strong commitment to enabling the business through operational excellence," said Willem Boezen, Head and CEO, Rabobank North America. "His contributions as Head of Technology, and more recently as interim COO, have strengthened the way our teams operate, collaborate and deliver for clients. Christiaan brings the discipline, perspective and steady leadership needed to continue evolving our platform and supporting Rabobank's long-term ambitions in North America."

As Chief Operating Officer, ter Haar will oversee key operational capabilities across Rabobank North America, with a continued focus on resilience, execution, efficiency and partnership with the business. His appointment reinforces Rabobank's commitment to strong leadership and disciplined execution in support of clients across the agribusiness, energy and food value chain.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer for Rabobank North America," said ter Haar. "In my time as Head of Technology and, more recently, as interim COO, I have had the privilege of working with talented colleagues who are deeply committed to our clients, our mission and one another. I look forward to continuing to build on the progress we have made, strengthening connectivity across our teams and ensuring Rabobank remains well positioned to serve clients with the expertise, reliability and forward-looking solutions they expect from us."

Ter Haar's appointment reflects Rabobank's focus on operational resilience, technology enablement and business partnership across the North American region.

About Rabobank North America

Rabobank is one of the world's largest cooperative banks and a global leader specializing in food, agribusiness and energy. In North America, Rabobank serves clients with corporate and investment banking advisory and financing solutions, including in specialized agricultural and equipment financing, leveraging its global strength and reach to provide knowledge and a competitive advantage across the entire food and energy value chain. Additional information is available on the Rabobank North America website, www.RabobankNA.com, or on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Rabobank