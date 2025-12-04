Forging the Future of Food: Fresh Del Monte Honored at the Rabobank Leadership Summit

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, received the 2025 Rabobank Leadership Award. This award recognizes a North American market leader that is pioneering responsible growth coupled with business performance, ensuring a lasting impact on its industry and the broader world.

Fresh Del Monte was honored among 400 distinguished guests during Rabobank's annual Leadership Summit held in New York City on Thursday, December 4.

"Fresh Del Monte exemplifies what true leadership looks like in today's fast-changing landscape within the food industry," said David Bassett, Head of Wholesale Banking North America at Rabobank. "Through bold innovation and a steadfast commitment to sustainability, they are not only stewarding responsible growth but also shaping the future of food for generations to come."

For nearly 140 years, Fresh Del Monte has been committed to nourishing families with fresh, wholesome high-quality foods. Today, the company operates across more than 80 countries, advancing new products, technologies, and farming practices that raise the bar for quality, resilience, and responsibility. Fresh Del Monte's sustainability work extends beyond the field—protecting biodiversity, driving regenerative agriculture, and supporting education, healthcare, and housing in the communities it serves.

"We are honored to receive the Rabobank Leadership Award. Rabobank has been a trusted partner to Fresh Del Monte for many years, and we value the partnership they have shown us," said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Fresh Del Monte Chairman and CEO. "Most importantly, this recognition reflects the hard work of our global team, whose focus on responsible growth and operational discipline has strengthened our company and supported our mission to deliver healthy, high-quality food to millions around the world. As we look ahead, we remain committed to advancing our industry, investing in innovation, and building a more resilient and sustainable future."

Fresh Del Monte remains at the forefront of food innovation, anticipating and responding quickly to evolving consumer preferences while protecting resources. The company's drive for innovation has led to the introduction of new Fresh Del Monte products inspired by the latest food trends and catering to consumers' changing appetites, including the unveiling of the rare, red-shelled pineapple, the Rubyglow® pineapple and the beloved pink-fleshed Pinkglow® pineapple.

The finalists were evaluated by an independent panel of judges representing industry, academia, non-profits, media and the investment ecosystem. The award recipient was selected based on a rigorous set of criteria designed to recognize companies meeting today's global economic challenges.

About Rabobank North America

Rabobank is one of the world's largest cooperative banks and a global leader specializing in food, agribusiness and energy. In North America, Rabobank serves clients with corporate and investment banking advisory and financing solutions, including in specialized agricultural and equipment financing, leveraging its global strength and reach to provide knowledge and a competitive advantage across the entire food and energy value chain. Additional information is available on the Rabobank North America website, www.RabobankNA.com, or on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Fresh Del Monte

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, with products sold in more than 80 countries. The company is also a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the "Science Based Targets" initiative. The company was ranked as one of "America's Most Trusted Companies" by Newsweek three times, based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. [LB1] Fresh Del Monte has also been awarded a SEAL Business Sustainability Awards four times in the last five years (2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025), a testament to its mission of Building a Brighter World Tomorrow® Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

