Christyn Williams Signs with Dallas Wings After UPSHOT League Season with Greensboro Groove

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christyn Williams, a guard with the Greensboro Groove of the UPSHOT League, has signed with the Dallas Wings, earning another opportunity to compete at the WNBA level.

Williams was a key contributor for the Groove throughout the 2026 UPSHOT season, showcasing the talent, competitiveness and experience that made her one of the league's standout players. In 14 games, Williams averaged 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.5 minutes per game, shooting 41.1% from the field, 33.3% from three-point range and 60.0% from the free-throw line.

Greensboro Groove guard Christyn Williams signs with WNBA franchise

The 5-foot-11 guard and Little Rock, Arkansas, native played her college basketball at the University of Connecticut. Her performance in Greensboro provided another platform to demonstrate that she remains ready and capable of competing at the highest level of women's basketball.

"Christyn is exactly what the UPSHOT League is about — talented players showing up, competing and creating their next opportunity," said Janice Washington, head coach of the Greensboro Groove. "We are incredibly proud of Christyn and excited to see her continue her journey with the Dallas Wings. She earned this opportunity."

"This is a win for every player in our locker rooms and every locker room moving forward. UPSHOT is about showing UP! The talent in this league shows up to win," said Donna Orender, UPSHOT League Commissioner.

Williams' opportunity with Dallas continues a growing connection between the UPSHOT League and the WNBA, providing players with a competitive platform to showcase their talent and pursue the next step in their professional careers.

Williams joins Michelle Onyiah, who became the first UPSHOT League player to earn a WNBA contract when she signed with the Indiana Fever following her inaugural season with the Charlotte Crown.

The UPSHOT League, co-founded by former WNBA President, Donna Orender, business leader Mark Walsh and Andy Kaufmann, CEO of Zawyer of Sports and Entertainment, launched its inaugural season in 2026 with four teams — the Jacksonville Waves, Savannah Steel, Greensboro Groove and Charlotte Crown — creating a new professional platform for women's basketball talent and a pathway for players pursuing opportunities at the highest levels of the game. The League is operated by Zawyer Sports and Entertainment.

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SOURCE The UPSHOT League