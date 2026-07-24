ref-ology tapped by the UPSHOT League to lead UPSHOT Referee Operations

ref-ology is a community built by referees, for referees, who are ready to grow, lead, and show up in service both on and off the court.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The UPSHOT League has turned to ref-ology — a respected name in officiating training and growth — to source and evaluate the referees who officiate its games. This move reflects a league built on creating opportunity, not only for the players on the court but for the officials working alongside them.

The need has never been greater. Basketball is being played at more levels, in more places than ever before. ref-ology's approach is simple – meet this demand with more officials, better prepared, in every marketplace, growing alongside the game. Through an accessible, app-based platform, referees learn alongside seasoned pros and level up wherever they are in their officiating path. Referees can learn more at ref-ology.com.

ref-ology was founded by Shelley Russi, a former, long-time NCAA Referee, who led WNBA Referee Performance & Development from 2016-2018. She is joined by Don Vaden, a former NBA Finals Referee and former Director of Officials for the NBA and WNBA. Shelley and Don are known for elevating officials at all levels.

"This partnership reflects our commitments to raising the standard of officiating and creating an environment where referees are supported, developed, and empowered to succeed, said Taj McWilliams-Franklin, VP of Basketball Operations. Working along ref-ology allows us to build a sustainable referee eco-system that benefits everyone involved in The UPSHOT League."

"ref-ology's approach is simple: we train officials at every level with a singular focus to grow a community of referees that the modern game demands — and, right now, women's basketball is leading the way to transforming what's required of referees and what's required of those training and assigning referees," says founder Shelley Russi.

Don Vaden adds, "Giving all referees in our community the attention, teaching and an honest assessment of performance gives each the skills to perform at a high level. Growing a peer-to-peer feedback community rooted in sound fundamentals, is key to restoring trust in basketball officiating."

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to creating opportunity while strengthening the UPSHOT League by paying attention to the development of the people who officiate it.

The UPSHOT League's inaugural season runs May through August. Fans can follow the action at upshotleague.com and @UPSHOTLeague on social media.

About ref-ology

ref-ology is a leader in referee training and growth. Founded by Shelley Russi, ref-ology's community serves officials of any age, gender, in any league, anywhere in the world — from those calling their first games to those working on the sport's biggest stages. ref-ology, The Practice of Refereeing Present – Physically, Mentally, Respectfully, uses an accessible, app-based platform to deliver teaching, honest feedback and a community that helps referees build peer-to-peer 'growth mindset' relationships, receive mentorship and grow alongside the game. Interested in leveling up your officiating, join us at ref-ology.com.

Learn more at https://upshotleague.com/.

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SOURCE The UPSHOT League