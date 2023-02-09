Chromatography market size to increase by USD 3.78583 billion ; North America to account for 45% of market growth - Technavio

Feb 09, 2023, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chromatography Market by Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3.78583 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.82%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global chromatography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 45% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing focus on drug and vaccine discovery and development, recent advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and the presence of several vendors are driving the growth of the chromatography market in North America. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The chromatography market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers chromatography such as Gas Chromatography and Liquid Chromatography.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers chromatography such as NGC Medium-Pressure Liquid Chromatography Systems, and BioLogic LP Low-Pressure Chromatography Systems.
- Centurion Scientific - The company offers chromatography such as Gas Chromatograph Model 5700+, and Gas Chromatography Septums.
- Danaher Corp. - The company offers chromatography such as liquid and gas chromatography.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of conferences and symposiums, an increasing number of research institutes and companies offering chromatography training courses, and the increasing demand for ion exchange membranes for chromatography in R&D. However, the high energy consumption of compact embedded products is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
- By technology, the market is segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, ion-exchange chromatography, and other chromatography. The liquid chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this chromatography market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the chromatography market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of chromatography market vendors.
Chromatography Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
170
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3785.83 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.12
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key countries
US, Germany, France, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Centurion Scientific, Danaher Corp., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Hitachi Ltd., Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc, Regis Technologies Inc., Restek Corp., Sartorius AG, Scientific Repair Inc., SCION Instruments, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corp., Valco Instruments Co. Inc., Waters Corp., and ZirChrom Separations Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
