ChronicCareIQ Appoints Tom Visotsky as Chief Revenue Officer

Healthcare technology executive and kidney transplant recipient brings extensive commercial leadership and a personal commitment to improving connected care

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChronicCareIQ, the most highly rated care management software by doctors and patients on Google Play and the Apple App store, today announced the appointment of Tom Visotsky as Chief Revenue Officer.

Visotsky will lead ChronicCareIQ's revenue strategy, sales organization, strategic partnerships, and go-to-market execution as the company continues to expand its presence with high-volume Medicare practices and healthcare organizations nationwide.

Tom Visotsky, ChronicCareIQ Chief Revenue Officer

"Tom knows how to scale healthcare technology companies, and he understands at a deeply personal level what is at stake when care is fragmented," said Matt Ethington, founder and CEO of ChronicCareIQ. "That combination of commercial discipline and patient perspective makes him the right leader to help us reach more practices, and help more patients receive the right care sooner."

Visotsky's decision to join ChronicCareIQ was shaped by his own experience navigating a complex healthcare system over the past five years as a chronic kidney disease patient and, ultimately, a kidney transplant recipient.

"For me, this is personal," Visotsky said. "As a kidney transplant recipient, I know exactly how difficult it is to navigate our fragmented healthcare system. ChronicCareIQ gives care teams the ability to identify risk, act sooner, and grow practice revenue. I can't wait to put that capability in the hands of more providers to improve outcomes for their patients and the families who depend on them."

Visotsky brings more than two decades of healthcare technology sales, business development, and commercial leadership. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Health Gorilla, and previously held senior leadership roles at MedAllies, Kno2, HCS, Cerner, The Advisory Board Company, and other healthcare technology organizations.

ChronicCareIQ's appointment of Visotsky underscores the company's commitment to accelerating growth, expanding its market reach, and helping more practices deliver proactive, connected care that improves outcomes and reduces administrative burden.

About ChronicCareIQ

ChronicCareIQ is the most highly rated care management software on Google Play and the Apple App store by doctors, nurses and patients alike. By making patients easier to care for between visits, providers using ChronicCareIQ reduce demands on staff by converting reactive care to proactive prevention, add $13k per doctor per month in new reimbursements and reduce all-cause hospitalizations by 29.4%. Find out how real we are at www.chroniccareiq.com or call one of your colleagues already using it.

Media Contact

Cody Burkhart, Marketing Director

ChronicCareIQ

855-999-8089

[email protected]

SOURCE ChronicCareIQ