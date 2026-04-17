ChronicCareIQ Appoints Venkata Reddy Gogulamudi as CTO

ATLANTA, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChronicCareIQ, the most highly rated care management software by doctors and patients on Google Play and the Apple App store, announced the appointment of Venkata Reddy Gogulamudi as Chief Technology Officer.

As CTO, Venkat will lead technology strategy, product architecture, engineering operations, and the continued evolution of ChronicCareIQ's platform—advancing the company's AI capabilities while ensuring the technology foundation supports the rapid expansion of providers, care teams, and chronic patient populations nationwide.

Venkata Reddy Gogulamudi, ChronicCareIQ Chief Technology Officer

Venkat has nearly three decades of experience building and scaling commercial healthcare technology platforms, and his execution–focused leadership and modern technology stacks position the company for continued growth and innovation.

"As we continue to advance our chronic disease management platform, Venkat's deep expertise in scalable architecture and AI–driven innovation will be a major asset," says Matt Ethington, ChronicCareIQ founder and CEO. "His leadership strengthens our ability to continually simplify chronic care, reduce demands on overworked staff, and structurally capture the work and reimbursement for care between visits.

In addition to his engineering leadership, Venkat brings deep, practical expertise in deploying AI within healthcare products, and also operationalizing AI across entire organizations, to improve both the provider and patient experience.

"This is an exciting time to join ChronicCareIQ," says Venkata Gogulamudi, ChronicCareIQ CTO. "The company's platform already dominates chronic care delivery, and I'm eager to scale our technology, embed AI across our engineering and operational workflows, and strengthen the experience for care partners, providers, and patients."

ChronicCareIQ's appointment of Venkat underscores the company's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering technology that empowers practices to intervene earlier, improve outcomes, and streamline chronic care workflows.

About ChronicCareIQ

ChronicCareIQ is the most highly rated care management software on Google Play and the Apple App store by doctors, nurses and patients alike. By making patients easier to care for between visits, providers using ChronicCareIQ reduce demands on staff by converting reactive care to proactive prevention, add $13k per doctor per month in new reimbursements and reduce all-cause hospitalizations by 29.4%. Find out how real we are at www.chroniccareiq.com or call one of your colleagues already using it.

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SOURCE ChronicCareIQ