CHS-Northwest celebrates DPT Class of 2029 at annual white coat ceremony

LEBANON, Ore., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Western University of Health Sciences' College of Health Sciences-Northwest (CHS-Northwest), students are prepared to become compassionate, patient-centered clinicians. On Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, 46 incoming Doctor of Physical Therapy students pledged to uphold those values as they donned their white coats for the first time.

The white coat ceremony is an important rite of passage for those entering the health care profession. For future physical therapists, it marks the beginning of a journey dedicated to helping patients restore movement, improve function, and enhance their quality of life. The white coat symbolizes professionalism, compassion, and a commitment to evidence-based, patient-centered care. As students don their coats, they embrace the responsibility of building trusting relationships with patients and supporting them through recovery, rehabilitation, and lifelong wellness.

CHS-Northwest DPT Program Chair and Professor Sandra Saavedra, PhD, PT, reminded students of the symbolism behind the white coat and the weight of the responsibility that comes with caring for patients.

"Today is one of my favorite days of the academic year. To some, it may appear to be a simple ceremony involving a simple garment, but everyone in this room understands that something much more significant is about to take place. The white coat you are about to receive is not simply something you will wear. It is something you will grow into," said Saavedra. "The ceremony is not a celebration of who you have become; it is a celebration of who you are becoming. The white coat is not a symbol that you have arrived; it is a symbol that you are accepting the responsibility.

"Today I want to share a central idea, the white coat is a promise. It is a promise you make to yourself, to your profession, and to every single patient whose life you will touch. It's a promise to learn."

CHS-Northwest alumna Natalie Garcia, PT, DPT '24, was the keynote speaker for the ceremony, reminding incoming students that the challenges they overcame and the perseverance they demonstrated were essential parts of their journey to becoming future physical therapists.

"You didn't just survive those challenges, you mastered them. You figured it out; you demonstrated the grit and intellect required to be here today. Every exam passed and every sacrifice made has led to this very moment. You have already proven that you have what it takes to succeed," said Garcia. "I believe there is a powerful altruism living inside each of you. You didn't choose this path for the easy road, you chose it because you have a deep-seated desire to guide individuals toward health, movement, and a better quality of life."

To conclude the white coat ceremony, CHS-Northwest Site Dean Jonathan Perry, MSc, PhD, encouraged the incoming physical therapy students to embrace every opportunity their education will offer. As they begin the next chapter of their journey, he reminded them that the white coat represents not only the start of their training, but also a lifelong commitment to learning, accountability and compassionate care.

"By taking on the white coat, you signify your readiness to accept responsibility for what you will learn over the next three years. It is a commitment to helping people to the best of your ability, to being curious about new things, and to being accountable when you make a mistake," said Perry. "When you graduate from this program, you will carry with you the best that we can offer you. Pass that on to your future patients and students. For now, be excited. You are entering a fascinating new world. Immerse yourself in it and make it an unforgettable experience."

The white coat ceremony marked the beginning of the students' professional journey, but many said a strong sense of community had already taken root during orientation. For CHS-Northwest first-year student Ava Hollenbeck, that support has been evident from day one.

"A lot of us live near each other, so we've been walking to school together. If I asked someone, 'Hey, do you have a power drill?' in our group chat, everyone says, 'Yeah, which one? When do you want it?'" said Hollenbeck. "I can't emphasize it enough. We're all getting to know each other, and we're not leaving anyone out. It's been a really great time, and you can tell that the professors really love you."

For incoming student and Linn County local Katrina Reynolds, the white coat ceremony represents the culmination of a journey that began years ago. A Sweet Home native, Reynolds participated in WesternU's Lebanon Health Career Ladder program and DREAM program. These experiences introduced her to the health sciences at an early age and helped shape the kind of clinician she hopes to become.

"I was part of the very first Lebanon Health Career Ladder here at WesternU, so I've been with the University for a while. I was also part of the first graduating class of LHC; we were the first ones to go completely through the program from start to finish. I was pretty consistent with that, and then I came back for the DREAM program. I got to see a lot of familiar faces, and meet everybody, which I was really grateful for because I love this school. I learned a little bit more about physical therapy at that point, but I was learning about the DO program, too. And then I decided to come here. I'm pretty local through and through," said Reynolds. "Humanism is such an amazing thing to integrate into the curriculum, and the fact that it's such a statement and part of the core of WesternU has really lined up with me."

About Western University of Health Sciences

About Western University of Health Sciences Western University of Health Sciences (www.westernu.edu), located in Lebanon, Oregon and Pomona, Calif., is an independent nonprofit health professions university, conferring degrees in osteopathic medicine, physical therapy, biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences, dental medicine, medical sciences, nursing, optometry, pharmacy, physician assistant studies, podiatric medicine, and veterinary medicine. WesternU is home to WesternU Health, where the best in collaborative health care services is offered.

SOURCE Western University of Health Sciences (WesternU)