WesternU names Dr. Michael Marinello as founding CGN-Northwest Site Dean

LEBANON, Ore., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Western University of Health Sciences has selected Michael Marinello, DNP, MSN, RN, as the founding Site Dean for the College of Graduate Nursing-Northwest (CGN-Northwest), effective Aug. 3, 2026.

"The appointment of Dr. Marinello as Site Dean marks an important milestone in the continued growth of the College of Graduate Nursing. His vision, experience, and unwavering commitment to excellence positions CGN-Northwest for continued success as we expand educational opportunities, strengthen partnerships with health care organizations, and prepare the next generation of nurse leaders to meet the evolving needs of Oregon and the Pacific Northwest," said CGN and CGN-Northwest Dean Mary Lopez, PhD, RN.

Dr. Marinello earned his Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from WesternU in 2025 after completing a Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, at California Baptist University in 2018. Before entering higher education, he worked for several years as an emergency department nurse at Loma Linda University Health and later as a family nurse practitioner in urgent care, experiences that informed his commitment to preparing nurses to meet the diverse health care needs of their communities. Dr. Marinello joined WesternU's College of Graduate Nursing as an assistant professor in 2018, later led the college's Simulation Center, and was appointed director of the Master of Science in Nursing-Entry (MSN-E) program in 2021.

"Dr. Michael Marinello is an accomplished academic leader and educator whose commitment to excellence, student success, and interprofessional health care education make him exceptionally well suited to serve as Site Dean of the College of Graduate Nursing-Northwest," said WesternU Provost Paula Crone, DO '92. "As Western University of Health Sciences continues to expand its impact in Oregon and throughout the Pacific Northwest, Dr. Marinello's leadership will strengthen our mission of preparing compassionate, highly skilled health care professionals to meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve. I look forward to the vision, innovation, and collaborative leadership he will bring to this important role."

Dr. Marinello has been instrumental in the development of the new MSN-E program in Oregon. Serving as co-lead on the college's expansion efforts, Dr. Marinello has helped secure Phase One approval from the Oregon State Board of Nursing, established regional clinical partnerships, and build support among health care and philanthropic leaders. The program intends to seat its inaugural class in Fall 2027.

CGN-Northwest's new MSN-E program will provide an accelerated pathway for individuals with bachelor's degrees in other fields to enter the nursing profession, bringing diverse experiences and perspectives that strengthen patient care and health care teams. Developed in close collaboration with health care providers and community partners, the program is designed to prepare practice-ready nurses and future leaders equipped to address Oregon's workforce needs and improve patient outcomes. Clinical partnerships with Samaritan Health Services, Salem Health, and Providence Health & Services help ensure the curriculum aligns with the needs of employers and the communities they serve.

"I am deeply honored to serve as Site Dean for the College of Graduate Nursing-Northwest. This is an exciting opportunity to build on WesternU's mission while expanding access to high-quality nursing education in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest," said Dr. Marinello. "Our vision is to help establish CGN-Northwest as a trusted partner in nursing education, workforce development, and community health. I look forward to working closely with our faculty, students, clinical partners, and community leaders to develop a program that prepares compassionate, skilled, and practice-ready nurses who are prepared to serve, lead, and meet the evolving health care needs of the region."

About Western University of Health Sciences

Western University of Health Sciences (www.westernu.edu), located in Lebanon, Oregon and Pomona, Calif., is an independent nonprofit health professions university, conferring degrees in osteopathic medicine, physical therapy, biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences, dental medicine, medical sciences, nursing, optometry, pharmacy, physician assistant studies, podiatric medicine, and veterinary medicine. WesternU is home to WesternU Health, where the best in collaborative health care services is offered.

SOURCE Western University of Health Sciences (WesternU)