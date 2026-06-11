Chudnovsky Law Announces Former Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey M. Phillips as New Partner in Its Professional License Defense Practice

One of California's most experienced license defense attorneys, Jeffrey Phillips brings 34 years of DOJ litigation experience, including 17 years as a prosecutor for the agencies he now defends against.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chudnovsky Law, California's leading professional license defense and criminal defense law firm, is proud to announce the addition of Jeffrey Mason Phillips as a Partner. Mr. Phillips brings regulatory insight and elite litigation experience to the firm's statewide license defense practice.

Before entering private practice, Mr. Phillips served for 17 years as a Deputy Attorney General in the Licensing Section of the California Department of Justice (DOJ). He rose to the rank of DAG V, one of the highest attorney designations within the DOJ.

Jeffrey M. Phillips, professional license defense attorney at Chudnovsky Law

As a specialized prosecutor for the Licensing Section, Mr. Phillips represented dozens of state licensing agencies and prosecuted hundreds of enforcement and disciplinary actions against licensed professionals and corporations.

"Jeffrey Phillips is exactly the attorney our clients need," said Tsion Chudnovsky, Managing Partner of Chudnovsky Law. "He knows how state investigators think, how Deputy Attorneys General construct their strategies, and what board executives consider when evaluating settlement offers versus pursuing license revocation. That knowledge helps him anticipate the prosecution's next move, identify procedural vulnerabilities, and build defense strategies designed to neutralize allegations before they ever reach a public hearing."

Mr. Phillips uses this experience to defend corporate and individual clients at all stages of professional license matters, including investigations, audits, medical executive committee actions, formal accusations, emergency suspension orders, settlement negotiations, and administrative litigation, helping them respond strategically throughout the process.

Extensive Trial Experience in State and Federal Courts

Mr. Phillips is a seasoned trial attorney with lead counsel experience in more than 100 administrative trials and 16 civil jury trials in state and federal courtrooms, from Los Angeles to Sacramento and San Francisco to Fresno.

His federal courtroom experience includes high-stakes jury trials in the Central District of California (Los Angeles and Santa Ana) and the Eastern District of California (Sacramento). In state courts, his trial record spans Los Angeles, Orange, Kern, Alameda, and Humboldt counties, including six jury trials in the Los Angeles County Superior Courts alone.

As lead counsel in civil jury trials, Mr. Phillips has secured an extraordinary record, including six defense verdicts, two verdicts below the plaintiff's settlement offer, one directed verdict, and one mistrial.

Writ and Appellate Advocacy

Beyond trial work, Mr. Phillips is a highly accomplished appellate advocate. He handles writs of administrative mandamus in Superior Courts to challenge adverse licensing agency decisions and has authored briefs and delivered oral arguments before multi-justice panels in California's state appellate courts and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Mr. Phillips has taken cases through full appellate review, authoring briefs and presenting oral arguments before multi-justice panels in California state appellate courts and the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

His appellate experience includes:

U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (San Francisco)

California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District (Los Angeles)

California Court of Appeal, Fifth Appellate District (Fresno/Sacramento)

Among his most notable appellate achievements is Potts v. California Dental Board, a First Amendment commercial speech case litigated in the Eastern District of California. After an adverse summary judgment against the Dental Board, Mr. Phillips took over the case, authored the appellate brief, and argued the case before the Ninth Circuit, securing a full reversal and remand to the district court.

Elite Defense When the Stakes Are Highest

Very few defense attorneys possess the dual perspective that Mr. Phillips commands. Having spent nearly two decades using state board enforcement mechanisms, he knows how the Department of Consumer Affairs' Division of Investigation builds its cases, how evidence is leveraged at the Office of Administrative Hearings, and how to protect a licensee's career on appeal.

For 17 years, state licensing boards relied on Mr. Phillips when seeking to revoke professional licenses. Today, that insider expertise is available to help defend licensees facing investigations, Accusations, or disciplinary actions before any California board, bureau, or federal agency.

To learn more, visit: https://TopLawyer.law/Jeffrey-Phillips

About Chudnovsky Law

Chudnovsky Law is California's leading professional license defense law firm. Comprised of a powerhouse team of former prosecutors and veteran defense attorneys, the firm boasts over 150 years of combined legal experience handling thousands of cases, administrative hearings, and trials. The firm represents licensees statewide from its offices in Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Newport Beach, California.

Over the years, Chudnovsky Law has served as trusted counsel for healthcare corporations, CEOs, medical spas, physicians, nurses, pharmacies, skilled nursing facilities, dentists, real estate firms, insurance agencies, and other prominent professionals.

The firm's attorneys specialize in license defense for California individuals and corporations in front of all 40 Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) agencies, including medical, nursing, pharmacy, dental, chiropractic, behavioral sciences, and healthcare businesses. They also handle matters before the Drug Enforcement Agency, California Department of Public Health, California Department of Social Services, Department of Insurance, and Department of Real Estate.

To speak with a professional license defense attorney, call (844) 325-1444 or visit https://TopLawyer.law/california-professional-license-defense-lawyer

Contact:

Chudnovsky Law

23 Corporate Plaza Drive, Suite 150

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Phone: (949) 750-2500

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://TopLawyer.law

SOURCE Chudnovsky Law