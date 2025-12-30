Chudnovsky Law Announces Former Deputy Attorney General Craig Menchin Has Joined Its Professional License Defense Law Firm

Craig Menchin is one of California's preeminent license defense attorneys for healthcare and professional license investigation and enforcement cases. California has over 4.4 million individuals and corporations with professional licenses.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chudnovsky Law, a California professional license defense and criminal defense law firm, has announced the addition of attorney Craig Menchin to its team. Mr. Menchin brings a wealth of legal knowledge and insights to the firm's license defense practice.

Before joining Chudnovsky Law, Craig Menchin served for years as a Deputy Attorney General in the California Department of Justice, specializing in license disciplinary actions.

As a specialized Licensing Section Deputy Attorney General, Mr. Menchin represented dozens of state licensing agencies, pursued license investigations, and prosecuted enforcement disciplinary cases against licensed professionals and corporations.

Prior to the DOJ, Mr. Menchin served as Assistant District Attorney for San Francisco, where he handled hundreds of criminal prosecutions, jury trials, and appellate arguments. These included professional license-related crimes, fraud, DUI, drug offenses, sexual misconduct, and all types of misdemeanor and felony criminal matters.

Because of his extensive experience at the Department of Justice and as a criminal prosecutor, Mr. Menchin is one of California's preeminent license defense attorneys for agency investigation, criminal allegations, and enforcement actions. According to Tsion Chudnovsky, Managing Attorney of Chudnovsky Law, "As a former Deputy Attorney General for licensing agencies, Mr. Menchin has the invaluable experience that our clients need when facing high-stakes investigations and disciplinary proceedings."

"Mr. Menchin joins our renowned team of attorneys that specialize in representing licensees in front of 45 agencies that license more than 4.4 million individuals and corporations throughout California." Mr. Menchin utilizes his expertise when representing individual and corporate clients in all phases of investigations, audits, licensing-related petitions, accusations, settlement negotiations, administrative litigation, writs, and appellate matters.

For more information, visit: https://TopLawyer.law/craig-menchin

About Chudnovsky Law

Chudnovsky Law is the leading professional license defense law firm in California. It is comprised of a team of renowned former prosecutors and defense attorneys with over 140 years of combined experience handling thousands of cases, administrative hearings, and trials. The firm represents licensees statewide from its offices in Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California.

Over the years, the firm has served as trusted counsel for CEOs, healthcare corporations, company executives, pharmacies, nurses, medical spas, senior care and assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities, physicians, real estate firms, dentists, insurance agencies, and other professional licensees. The firm's track record of success speaks for itself.

Firm attorneys specialize in license defense for California individuals and corporations in front of all 40 Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) agencies, including medical, nursing, pharmacy, dental, chiropractic, behavioral sciences, and healthcare businesses. They also handle matters before the Drug Enforcement Agency, California Department of Public Health, California Department of Social Services, Department of Insurance, and Department of Real Estate.

To speak with a professional license defense attorney at Chudnovsky Law for more information, call (844) 325-1444 or visit https://TopLawyer.law/california-professional-license-defense-lawyer

