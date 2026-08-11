CIEE Young Civic Leadership Summit Brings Emerging Global Leaders to Wisconsin Dells

Biannual program builds a network of international changemakers equipped to advance peace

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) welcomes 50 international college students to Wisconsin Dells for the Ambassador Johnny and Angie Young Civic Leadership Summit, CIEE's leadership program for exceptional participants in the U.S. Department of State's BridgeUSA Summer Work Travel program.

Since 2013, CIEE's Young Civic Leadership Summit has prepared more than 600 emerging leaders to collaborate across national and cultural barriers to overcome challenges to peace in our world.

CIEE named the summit in honor of Ambassador Johnny Young and Angie Young in recognition of their lifelong commitment to public service and diplomacy. Since 2013, the program has prepared more than 600 emerging leaders to collaborate across national and cultural barriers to overcome challenges to peace in our world.

Each year, the U.S. Department of State's BridgeUSA Summer Work Travel program welcomes about 100,000 international college students from more than 140 countries to live and work in the United States during their university summer break. Participants experience American culture firsthand while helping extend the U.S. tourism season by an average of 50 days and contributing billions to the U.S. economy.

The 2026 Young Civic Leadership Fellows are 50 extraordinary young changemakers hailing from 26 countries who have spent the summer supporting the staffing needs of 35 different host employers across the United States.

During the summit, Young Civic Leadership Fellows will practice intercultural collaboration, explore ways to create positive change in their communities, and meet Rebecca Pasini, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Private Sector Exchange at the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. In addition, as part of CIEE's Community Impact Initiative, The Young Civic Leadership Fellows will complete service projects to support Hope House of South Central Wisconsin, the Boys & Girls Club of Baraboo, and Beyond Blessed Pantry.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and Skanska are top sponsors of the 2026 summer Young Civic Leadership Summit.

"Six Flags is proud to support CIEE's Young Civic Leadership Summit," said Amy Therien, Vice President of People Operations for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. "We see firsthand the important role BridgeUSA participants play in our parks, and we are pleased to help create an experience that recognizes their potential and supports their growth as leaders."

"The Young Civic Leadership Summit builds bridges between young changemakers from around the world," said James P. Pellow, Ed.D., President and CEO of CIEE. "The Fellows return home with enhanced leadership skills, a better understanding of American culture and values, and a supportive network of peers around the world who are also ready to advance peace and work across borders on solutions to global challenges."

About CIEE:

CIEE builds bridges between different people, different countries, and different cultures through study abroad and international exchange programs that advance peace in our world. Since 1947, CIEE has supported more than 1.5 million student exchanges for participants from more than 140 countries. We change lives, our alumni change the world. Learn more at ciee.org.

Media Contact: Leslie Taylor, [email protected], (207) 553-4274

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)