CINC Systems and HOA Invest Partner to Automate Off-Book Reserve Visibility for Community Association Management

New integration brings HOA Invest account balances, transactions, and statements directly into CINC, giving management companies a more connected view of off-book reserves without disrupting existing banking relationships.

DULUTH, Ga., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CINC Systems, the AI-native platform for community association management, today announced a new integration and partnership with HOA Invest, a platform which grants access to investment advisory solutions built for community associations.

The integration addresses one of the most persistent financial visibility challenges in community association management: off-book reserve accounts held outside a management company's partner banking relationship.

CINC Systems and HOA Invest announced a new integration that brings HOA Invest account balances, transactions, statements, and fixed income reports directly into CINC, giving management companies a more connected view of off-book reserves without disrupting existing banking relationships.

A non-partner account is a reserve investment account held outside the management company's integrated banking partners—typically a brokerage or custodial account at a broker-dealer (for example, Merrill Lynch "ML", Morgan Stanley "MS", LPL Financial, or UBS, etc.)—so balances, transactions and statements are not automatically visible inside the management company's accounting platform.

The integration is intended for associations that have moved their reserves into non-partner investment accounts (i.e. ML, MS, UBS, etc), self-managed associations seeking more structured reserve investment support, and accounting teams currently reconciling off-book reserve accounts by hand. HOA Invest supports these accounts through advisory affiliates and preferred institutional custodial platforms, including Charles Schwab and Fidelity Institutional.

Today, many associations maintain reserve funds across off book non-partner investment accounts (i.e. ML, MS, UBS, etc) or investment accounts that are not directly visible inside their management software. Managers and accounting teams often have to wait for monthly statements, collect updates from boards or advisors, log into separate portals, and manually enter balances into CINC. That process creates delays, increases the risk of errors, and makes it harder to deliver timely board reporting.

Through the integration, account balances, transactions, statements and fixed income reports managed through the HOA Invest platform can flow directly into CINC, giving management companies a more automated, centralized view of reserve information without interrupting an associations existing banking relationships. Investment holdings visibility is expected to be added in a future phase, to include underlying holdings such as CDs and U.S. Treasuries.

"Community association management is becoming more complex, and financial visibility is one of the places where that complexity shows up most clearly," said Ryan Davis, Chief Executive Officer of CINC Systems. "Boards need timely, trusted information to make better decisions. Managers need less manual work standing between them and the communities they serve. This partnership with HOA Invest helps bring off-book reserve visibility into the same connected platform where management companies already manage accounting, banking, payments, operations, and board reporting."

The partnership gives management companies a way to reduce the manual work associated with tracking off-book reserves while strengthening transparency for boards and communities. With HOA Invest and CINC, balances can be updated automatically, transactions can be integrated, statements can be centralized, and reserve-related records can be easier to access for audits, board packets, financial reviews, and reporting.

For boards, the integration provides greater confidence that reserve information is easier to see, easier to review, and connected to the financial workflows their management company already uses. For managers and accounting teams, it reduces the need to chase statements, key in balances, and reconcile information across disconnected systems.

"Reserve management has always required trust — trust that the information is accurate, that the funds are protected, and that the right people have visibility at the right time," said Jessica McConnell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of HOA Invest. "This partnership gives management companies and boards a more modern way to manage that visibility. HOA Invest gives, through its affiliates, access to fiduciary guidance and tailored investment support, while CINC brings the integrated accounting and operational platform management companies rely on every day. Together, we provide a solution where associations can manage reserve funds with greater transparency, efficiency, and confidence."

HOA Invest affiliated fiduciary investment advisors work directly with managers and boards to review financials and provide tailored reserve investment recommendations. Unlike approaches that require associations to move operating or reserve accounts away from existing relationships, the CINC and HOA Invest partnership is designed to support reserves already held beyond the primary bank, giving boards and management companies a more connected way to manage investment visibility while maintaining continuity in their broader banking structure.

The integration reflects CINC's broader strategy to bring accounting, operations, resident engagement, board governance, banking, payments, and workflow intelligence into one connected platform for community association management.

The CINC and HOA Invest integration is available for eligible customers. To learn more, CINC customers can contact their Client Growth Manager or connect with HOA Invest to review reserve investment needs and activation steps.

About CINC Systems

CINC Systems is the AI-native platform for community association management, trusted by more than 1,000 management companies serving 55,000+ associations and 6 million+ doors. Built on more than twenty years of integrated platform data spanning accounting, operations, resident experience, banking, and payments, CINC processed more than $25 billion in community payments in 2025. Cephai, CINC's intelligence system, is woven natively into that foundation to help management companies reduce tedious work, increase visibility, and operate with greater efficiency. CINC is backed by Hg and Spectrum Equity. For more information, visit www.cincsystems.com.

About HOA Invest

HOA Invest helps homeowners associations and community associations simplify reserve investment management through technology and its affiliation to Registered Investment Advisers who provide fiduciary guidance, and tailored investment strategies. With more than 25 years of industry experience, including 16 years dedicated to HOAs and association management, HOA Invest provides communities with tools designed to improve visibility, streamline financial management, support informed decision-making, and help align investments with applicable regulatory guidelines and governing documents. Through its proprietary HOA Invest Technology, paired with its affiliated SEC-registered investment advisors, HOA Invest offers daily updates, customized investment strategies, and expert guidance tailored to each community's goals. For more information, visit www.hoainvest.com.

Disclosure

HOA Invest is a technology and referral platform and is not itself a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, custodian, or bank. Investment advisory services made available through HOA Invest are provided by affiliated SEC-registered investment advisers, which are under common ownership with HOA Invest. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. References to custodians, broker-dealers, banking relationships, or institutional platforms are for informational purposes only and do not imply endorsement, affiliation, or sponsorship unless expressly stated.

SOURCE CINC Systems