CINC Expands Cephai With New AI Capabilities, Single Sign-On, and a Unified Operating Experience for Community Association Management

AI built into the platform. $25B in community payments. More than 1 million invoices expected in 2026.

DULUTH, Ga., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CINC Systems today announced a major expansion of Cephai, establishing it as the unified operating experience where every CINC product is accessible, connected, and working as one intelligence system. As part of that expansion, CINC is introducing Communications and ACC Requests as new Cephai capabilities and rolling out a new platform experience with single sign-on and universal navigation beginning in June. The expansion further advances CINC's position as the AI-native platform for community association management.

Cephai [see-fee-eye] is not new. CINC has been building and deploying AI capabilities for clients since 2023. What is new is where work begins: in a single experience inside Cephai, tailored to each user's role, where workflows, portfolio intelligence, and action come together in one place. Community managers can see what Cephai handled, what needs review, and what requires a human decision without opening a second system or managing another login.

The announcement builds on results already in market. CINC will process more than 1 million invoices through Cephai in 2026. In 2026 year-to-date, RISE Association Management has processed more than 14,800 invoices and more than 1,600 EFTs through Cephai. HOA Alabama has processed more than 14,000 invoices using Cephai across 108 associations, cutting the time required to enter, code, and review invoices by more than 50%.

"From an accounts payable perspective, we can easily point to at least a 50% labor savings with Cephai. We've been able to repurpose that time toward work that is important for our growth and scaling, without adding additional personnel. And our Cephai usage is still in the early stages," said Jason Delgado, CEO and co-founder of RISE Association Management.

Nathan Dickson of HOA Alabama said, "What used to take a minute to input and code an invoice now takes well under 30 seconds to do a thorough review of what Cephai has done. We're reviewing a lot more than we're inputting, which has freed up our team to do more substantive work and scale more effectively."

CINC's advantage is not simply access to AI models. It is the platform underneath them. For more than 20 years, CINC has built an integrated platform spanning accounting, operations, resident experience, board governance, banking, and payments in a single data environment. In 2025, CINC processed more than $25 billion in community association payments. That scale gives Cephai a uniquely deep foundation for AI-driven financial workflows and operational intelligence.

"What gives me confidence in Cephai is that it is built into the platform itself. It has the financial context, community history, and document intelligence our teams already depend on. That foundation is what makes the AI feel practical, informed, and ready for real operational use." — Brad van Rooyen, Folio Management

As Cephai capabilities rapidly mature, that architecture changes what the system can do. Because Cephai is built into the platform, it can increasingly coordinate work from the full context of community operations rather than a narrow slice of exported data. For example, Cephai Communications is beginning with responses grounded in community documents and policies, with additional context such as account history, prior correspondence, and related workflow data expected to expand over time. Cephai is designed not only to save time, but to help management companies shift work from manual processing to higher-value review, exception handling, and decision-making.

As part of this expansion, CINC is rolling out a more connected experience across the platform. Users will be able to move across CINC through a single sign-on and universal navigation, making the platform easier to use and easier to act from. This is what a system of action looks like when it is built on more than 20 years of integrated data, real workflow context, and deep payments expertise. Cephai's financial intelligence is trained on more community association payment data than any other platform. Even clients not yet utilizing Cephai packages will benefit from this more unified experience.

New AI Capabilities

CINC is introducing two new capabilities in high-friction workflows, building on a growing set of Cephai capabilities already in market. Through Cephai for Managers, clients can access Communications, ACC Requests, and Budget Management. Through Cephai for Finance, clients can access Invoice Coding, Accounts Payable Payments, and Recurring EFT Reconciliation.

Communications is built for community managers who spend a significant portion of their week in email. In a survey of 500 community association managers, more than 60% reported spending over half their work week managing email, far above the 28% average for knowledge workers. Communications addresses that directly by reading inbound messages, detecting intent, filtering and prioritizing urgent or sentiment-heavy emails, shortening response cycles, and giving leadership better visibility into workload and demand across the portfolio. It connects to Outlook or Gmail through self-implementation in minutes. Every draft is grounded in CINC data and community documents, and every draft is reviewed before it sends. Communications is currently in client testing, with broader availability expected in June.

"The way it reads the inbox, prioritizes and organizes incoming messages, then drafts responses based on the actual community documents, that's going to change what a productive day looks like. When this rolls out, I think my team is going to wonder how they ever worked any other way." — Kelly Hawkins, President, Main Street Management

ACC Requests help management companies and residents move through the architectural review process with fewer back-and-forths, more complete submissions, and a faster path to review. Today, architectural review workflows can take four or more weeks when requests are incomplete or require repeated follow-up between residents, managers, and ACC committees. ACC Requests is designed to compress that process from weeks to days by using governing documents and community rules to help guide more complete, better-aligned submissions before they reach the committee. The result is a more efficient submission process, less avoidable back-and-forth, and greater consistency in how requests are prepared and reviewed. The capability is already testing successfully with clients and is expected to be available more broadly by June.

"[This] will be a gamechanger for both our managers and residents. By guiding homeowners through association rules as they complete their ACC requests, we expect fewer back-and-forths, more complete submissions, and a smoother overall experience." — Debbie Kanzelmeyer, Atlanta Community Services

Trust and Control

For community associations and management companies acting as fiduciaries over other people's money, AI cannot be a black box. Fully autonomous agentic AI is the wrong model for fiduciary workflows that require control, accountability, and human judgment. Cephai is designed to support action within defined guardrails, with human review, auditability, and reversibility built in. Client data is not used to train shared models. Every action taken by Cephai is logged, auditable, and reversible. CINC holds both SOC 2 Type II certification and Veracode Verified status. This is not a safety checkbox. It is a principled architectural choice for a market where control, accountability, and human judgment matter.

"Cephai is intelligence built into the platform itself. That difference matters because it changes what the system can understand, what it can coordinate, and how much tedious work we can remove for our clients over time. One login. One navigation. One platform. This is the most important product we have built." — Ryan Davis, Chief Executive Officer, CINC Systems

CINC currently offers Cephai in two packages, Cephai for Managers and Cephai for Finance, with additional capabilities expanding over time. To schedule a demonstration, visit cincsystems.com or contact a CINC Client Growth Manager.

About CINC Systems

CINC Systems is the AI-native platform for community association management, trusted by more than 1,000 management companies serving 55,000+ associations and 6 million+ doors. Built on more than twenty years of integrated platform data spanning accounting, operations, resident experience, banking, and payments, CINC processed more than $25 billion in community payments in 2025. Cephai, CINC's intelligence system, is woven natively into that foundation to help management companies reduce tedious work, increase visibility, and operate with greater efficiency. CINC is backed by Hg and Spectrum Equity. Learn more at cincsystems.com.

SOURCE CINC Systems