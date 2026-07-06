Cincinnati Oculoplastic Surgery Practice AestheticEye Announces New Location, Opening August 2026

AestheticEye Oculoplastic Surgeons, led by board-certified surgeons Dr. Ginger Henson and Dr. Jonathan Pargament, will open a new office at 7903 E. Kemper Rd. in Cincinnati in August 2026, expanding access to specialized eyelid and facial care across the region. Appointments are now available for cosmetic and reconstructive eyelid surgery as well as non-surgical facial rejuvenation.

CINCINNATI, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AestheticEye Oculoplastic Surgeons announced that it will open a new Cincinnati location at 7903 E. Kemper Rd., Unit B, in August 2026. Founded by board-certified oculoplastic surgeons Dr. Ginger Henson and Dr. Jonathan Pargament, the practice is now accepting appointments at the new office.

AestheticEye Oculoplastic Surgeons

The Kemper Road office expands the practice's footprint in the Greater Cincinnati and Dayton region, complementing its established Springboro location at 10 Remick Blvd. The new office brings AestheticEye's specialized eyelid and facial care closer to patients on the east side of Greater Cincinnati and is scheduled to see patients Monday through Friday.

AestheticEye focuses exclusively on oculofacial plastic surgery — cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the eyelids, brow, and face. Services include blepharoplasty (upper and lower eyelid surgery), ptosis (droopy eyelid) repair, and brow and forehead lifts, as well as reconstructive procedures such as eyelid reconstruction following skin cancer removal, eyelid malposition repair, and surgical treatment of tearing. The practice also offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation, including Sofwave™ treatments, laser skin resurfacing, microneedling, chemical peels, and injectable treatments.

Together, Dr. Henson and Dr. Pargament bring more than 35 years of combined experience and have performed over 25,000 eyelid and brow procedures. Dr. Henson, a Cincinnati native, completed her ophthalmology residency at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and a fellowship in ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Cincinnati Eye Institute. Dr. Pargament earned his medical degree and completed his ophthalmology residency at the University of Cincinnati before a three-year ASOPRS fellowship in oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Center for Facial Appearances in Salt Lake City. Both surgeons hold faculty appointments at the University of Cincinnati.

Dr. Henson and Pargament have been recognized for many years as Top Doctors in regional and national publications including Cincinnati Magazine, Dayton Daily News and Castle Connolly, honors awarded to physicians selected through peer nomination and a review of professional credentials and experience.

AestheticEye's website and digital marketing are managed by Find Local Company, a digital marketing and SEO agency.

"Opening a dedicated Cincinnati location has been a long-standing goal for our practice," said Dr. Ginger Henson, co-founder of AestheticEye. "The new Kemper Road office allows us to bring our specialized eyelid and facial surgical care closer to the patients and community we serve, while continuing the same patient-centered approach our patients have come to expect."

AestheticEye is now accepting appointments at both locations. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.aestheticeyemd.com or call (513) 513-5437.

More About AestheticEye Oculoplastic Surgeons

AestheticEye Oculoplastic Surgeons is an oculofacial plastic surgery practice serving the Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio communities, led by board-certified surgeons Dr. Ginger Henson and Dr. Jonathan Pargament. The practice specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the eyelids, brow, and face, along with non-surgical facial rejuvenation, combining advanced surgical techniques with a patient-centered approach.

Dr. Henson is a Cincinnati native and board-certified oculofacial plastic surgeon. A graduate of Miami University and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, she completed her ophthalmology residency at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and a fellowship in ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Cincinnati Eye Institute, and she serves as a Volunteer Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Cincinnati.

Dr. Pargament is a board-certified oculofacial plastic surgeon who earned his medical degree and completed his ophthalmology residency at the University of Cincinnati, followed by a three-year fellowship in oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Center for Facial Appearances in Salt Lake City. He serves as Director of Oculoplastic and Reconstructive Surgery and as a Volunteer Professor at the University of Cincinnati.

In addition to the new Cincinnati office at 7903 E. Kemper Rd., Unit B, AestheticEye maintains its established location at 10 Remick Blvd., Springboro, OH 45066.

Media Contact

Dr. Ginger Henson

AestheticEye Oculoplastic Surgeons

7903 E. Kemper Rd., Unit B

Cincinnati, OH 45249

Phone: (513) 513-5437

https://www.aestheticeyemd.com

SOURCE AestheticEye Oculoplastic Surgeons