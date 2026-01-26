Cincinnati Blepharoplasty Specialist Dr. Ginger Henson of AestheticEye Named 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor

Board-certified oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Ginger Henson of AestheticEye has been named a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor, a prestigious honor awarded to leading physicians nationwide. This national recognition highlights Dr. Henson's expertise in blepharoplasty and comprehensive oculoplastic surgery, representing the top 7% of physicians in the United States.

SPRINGBORO, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. has named Dr. Ginger Henson, board-certified oculoplastic surgeon and co-founder of AestheticEye, as a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor—a prestigious honor awarded to exceptional physicians who demonstrate excellence in clinical care, professional achievement, and peer recognition. Dr. Henson joins an elite group of specialists nationwide acknowledged for their commitment to superior medical outcomes and patient-centered care.

Dr. Ginger Henson, M.D.

This national recognition reflects Dr. Ginger Henson's distinguished career as a leading oculoplastic surgeon with particular expertise in blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) and comprehensive facial rejuvenation. At AestheticEye's state-of-the-art facility in Springboro, Dr. Henson specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive procedures for the eyelids, brow, and face, utilizing cutting-edge surgical and non-surgical techniques to enhance natural beauty and improve vision and comfort.

Castle Connolly's rigorous selection process includes peer nominations, evaluation of medical education, training, board certifications, hospital appointments, and disciplinary history. Fewer than 7% of the nation's licensed physicians are selected annually, making it one of the most credible and trusted physician recognitions in the United States.

"Being named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor is an incredible honor that validates the dedication my team and I have to providing exceptional care to our patients," says Dr. Henson. "This recognition reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of oculoplastic surgery and delivering natural-looking results that enhance both function and aesthetics. Every patient deserves personalized care that addresses their unique needs and goals."

Patients throughout Ohio and beyond seek out Dr. Henson for her expertise in blepharoplasty, recognizing her as a specialist who combines technical precision with an artistic eye for natural-looking results. Her comprehensive approach to oculoplastic surgery includes upper and lower eyelid surgery, brow lifts, facial fat transfers, and advanced non-surgical treatments, all designed to rejuvenate the eye area while maintaining each patient's unique characteristics.

Dr. Henson practices alongside Dr. Jonathan Pargament at AestheticEye, where both board-certified oculoplastic surgeons bring exceptional expertise and specialized training to their practice. Together, they have created a premier destination for oculoplastic surgery, combining advanced surgical techniques with a patient-centered approach and state-of-the-art facilities. Their collaborative expertise ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care across the full spectrum of aesthetic and reconstructive procedures.

AestheticEye's philosophy centers on providing personalized care that enhances natural beauty while improving function and comfort. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, from surgical procedures like blepharoplasty and brow lifts to non-surgical treatments including injectables and advanced skin rejuvenation options, all delivered in a supportive and relaxed environment.

More About Dr. Ginger Henson

Dr. Ginger Henson is a Cincinnati native and board-certified oculofacial plastic surgeon with over 15 years of experience. She is a graduate of Miami University and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Dr. Henson completed her ophthalmology residency at the renowned Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, Florida, and further honed her expertise during a fellowship in Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Cincinnati Eye Institute.

Dr. Henson has held prominent positions throughout her career, including Director of Pediatric Oculoplastic Surgery at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and Director of Oculoplastic Surgery at the University of Cincinnati. She continues to mentor future surgeons as a volunteer Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Cincinnati, demonstrating her commitment to advancing the field and training the next generation of oculoplastic specialists.

More About AestheticEye

AestheticEye is the premier oculoplastic surgery practice serving Cincinnati, Dayton, and surrounding areas, led by board-certified oculoplastic surgeons Dr. Ginger Henson and Dr. Jonathan Pargament. The practice specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery for the eyelids, brow, and face, offering comprehensive care that combines advanced surgical and non-invasive techniques with a patient-centered approach.

Located at 10 Remick Blvd., Springboro, OH, AestheticEye's state-of-the-art facility provides a comprehensive range of services including blepharoplasty, brow lifts, facial fat transfers, ptosis repair, and advanced non-surgical treatments. The practice's commitment to personalized care, cutting-edge technology, and natural-looking results has made it a trusted destination for patients seeking exceptional oculoplastic surgery outcomes.

Both Dr. Henson and Dr. Pargament bring extensive training and experience in oculoplastic surgery, with Dr. Pargament also serving as Director of Oculoplastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Cincinnati. Their combined expertise and dedication to excellence ensure that patients receive the highest standard of care in a supportive, relaxed environment.

For more information about Dr. Ginger Henson or to schedule a consultation at AestheticEye, please visit www.aestheticeyemd.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Ginger Henson

AestheticEye

10 Remick Blvd., Springboro, OH 45066

(937) 907-9009

https://www.aestheticeyemd.com

SOURCE AestheticEye Oculoplastic Surgeons