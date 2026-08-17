The new home entertainment brand introduces an integrated, UST projector cabinet system designed to bring high-tech cinematic performance into design-forward spaces

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CINÈST, a new home entertainment brand from POVISON, announced today plans to launch its first product line, the Core Collection, on Kickstarter on August 19, 2026. Built at the intersection of cinematic performance and interior design, this marks CINÈST's official debut in the home entertainment category and the beginning of its broader vision for design-led technology.

CINÈST Launches Core Collection on Kickstarter, Bringing a New Design-Led Approach to Home Theater

The Core Collection from CINÈST was created to address the challenges of traditional home theater setups, where compatibility issues, exposed wiring, mismatched components, and furniture not designed for audiovisual systems can make a space feel more technical than livable. The Core Collection simplifies the home theater experience by bringing together the essential components for home theater in a unified system that blends seamlessly into living spaces.

"As living spaces become more multifunctional and design-conscious, we are seeing consumers rethinking how entertainment fits into the home," said Ayden Lin, Founder and CEO at CINÈST. "The rise of ultra short throw projection and all-in-one media systems reflects this evolution, prioritizing spatial efficiency and design compatibility alongside performance. CINÈST was created within this shift to bring a more integrated, design-led approach to home entertainment."

The Core Collection is an integrated ultra short throw (UST) projector cabinet system designed to bring the technology needed for a cinematic viewing experience into a single, thoughtfully designed piece. Built with both performance and the surrounding environment in mind, the system is designed to optimize the UST setup while maintaining a cohesive look within contemporary living spaces.

Notable features of the Core Collection include:

4-Way Rapid Precision Platform with one-click memory positioning for instant, real-time, high-accuracy UST projector alignment

with one-click memory positioning for instant, real-time, high-accuracy UST projector alignment Integrated cable management system to organize multi-device setups

to organize multi-device setups Active cooling system to regulate heat and extend device lifespan

to regulate heat and extend device lifespan Material and build quality upgrades compared to standard media cabinets

The Core Collection is on display at CINÈST's flagship store in Los Angeles, located at 500 N La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood. Following the Kickstarter campaign, CINÈST will officially launch the product on their website in October.

For additional information on CINÈST and the Core Collection, please visit https://cinest.com/.

About CINÈST

Founded in 2026, CINÈST is a home entertainment brand from POVISON focused on redefining the home theater experience through smart technology and thoughtful design. With a mission to balance advanced technology, design aesthetics and everyday functionality, CINÈST offers consumers integrated home entertainment solutions that combine performance, spatial efficiency and thoughtful design to fit naturally into modern living spaces. Built around real user needs, CINÈST develops innovative solutions that simplify the home theater experience without compromising the look and feel of the home. Its debut Core Collection introduces a new approach to home theater through integrated ultra short throw projection systems designed for today's design-conscious homes.

Press Contact:

Emantow Deng

[email protected]

https://www.cinest.com/

SOURCE CINÈST