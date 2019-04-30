Cirrus Data Solutions Introduces DMSv5: Data Galaxy

SYOSSET, N.Y., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Data Solutions (CDS), the market leader in storage area network (SAN) data migration and data management, today announced the availability of the latest version of its flagship DMS platform, DMSv5: Data Galaxy, the only product on the market that delivers truly transparent Continuous Data Protection (CDP) and Copy Data Management (CDM) functionality.

Anchored by Cirrus Data's patented Transparent Datapath Intercept (TDI) core technology, DMSv5 Data Galaxy is the only fully storage-agnostic solution that can be deployed non-disruptively across the enterprise. With DMSv5, it no longer takes hours or days to restore data in the event of a disaster or cybersecurity issue, such as ransomware. Application owners or IT professionals can instantly and surgically repair damaged or corrupted data by directly rolling back the production copy back to any point in time prior to the incident. This patented "time machine" capability enables surgical repair of the damaged, corrupted or lost data in minutes, rather than the hours or days that could be expected when performing a standard full restore from secondary storage.

In addition, DMSv5 Data Galaxy can easily and efficiently provide mirror stand-in functionality for the primary storage in the event of failure, even as it continues to provide snapshots and clones of the data to application owners to meet SLA's and other business requirements. DMSv5 Data Galaxy automatically dedupes and compresses the data at as low as 4K block sizes to yield the most optimal block-level dedupe ratio, enabling customers to save valuable storage space, reduce replication bandwidth and dramatically reduce storage costs in the public cloud and across the enterprise.

"DMSv5 Data Galaxy is the realization of our original vision for the company's product direction," said Wayne Lam, founder and CEO, Cirrus Data Solutions. "DMSv5 takes the core patented functionality of non-disruptive TDI deployment and combines it with our I/O journaling, snapshot, dedupe and compression technology, enabling us to deliver true CDP and CDM to the market. Based on recent test results from some of our valued partners and customers, we have clearly demonstrated this next generation solution helps organizations dramatically reduce operating expenses and achieve a significantly higher ROI from their storage infrastructure."

To learn more about this new release, register for our next Tech Talk Thursday being held on May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. ET https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7110161664290832131. Visit our website at www.cdsi.us.com/data-protection for new information and a technical demo video for DMSv5 Data Galaxy.

