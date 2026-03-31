Cirrus Networks Strengthens Executive Bench with Key Leadership Appointments

Craig Smith named President and Jorge Alvarado appointed Vice President of Marketing as Cirrus expands sales, partner support, and market reach across its growing product portfolio.

OREM, Utah, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Networks today announced the appointments of Craig Smith as President and Jorge Alvarado as Vice President of Marketing, strengthening the company's leadership team as it scales commercial growth, broadens its go-to-market efforts across multiple product categories, and continues building on a disciplined, compliance-conscious foundation.

Smith brings deep experience in direct sales leadership, global network development, and operational execution. As President, he will lead company-wide operations, strategic partnerships, and expansion of the Cirrus Networks product portfolio. His focus will be on scaling growth, strengthening partner support, and helping ensure the company expands with operational rigor and alignment to evolving market and compliance expectations.

"Cirrus Networks is entering an important stage of growth," said Smith. "We have the opportunity to build a stronger, more scalable business by supporting our sales organization, expanding our market presence, and creating more value for customers, partners, and the broader Cirrus community."

Alvarado joins the company with experience in brand development, digital strategy, and global campaign execution. As Vice President of Marketing, he will lead brand positioning, customer acquisition, affiliate engagement, and product storytelling across key channels and markets, with an emphasis on clear, responsible communication.

"Jorge brings the kind of marketing leadership we need at this stage of growth," added Smith. "He knows how to build systems that create visibility, engagement, and momentum, and that will be critical as we expand our reach and better communicate the value of our ecosystem."

The appointments reflect Cirrus Networks' continued investment in leadership, infrastructure, and go-to-market execution as the company expands its product offerings and broadens its market reach. With Smith and Alvarado in place, Cirrus is strengthening the leadership needed to scale sales, support partners, and bring new offerings to market with greater speed, clarity, and focus - while maintaining the transparency, discipline, and compliance-minded execution that build long-term trust.

Learn more about the Gnodi Blockchain here: https://gnodi.info/

Learn more about Cirrus Networks here: http://www.cirrusnetworks.io

ABOUT CIRRUS NETWORKS, INC.

Cirrus Networks delivers integrated products and integrated to the Gnodi blockchain. We provide end-to-end solution design, onboarding, and ongoing support to help customers realize value from privacy-centric applications, seamless data portability, and participation-based rewards—including operating nodes that help power and secure the network.

ABOUT GNODI BLOCKCHAIN

The Gnodi Blockchain is a decentralized platform that empowers individuals to manage their digital identities and engage within an open ecosystem of applications and services. Built on Proof-of-Stake consensus, with community governance and protocol-driven rewards, Gnodi delivers a secure, scalable, and user-focused network designed for long-term growth. Digital rewards distributed through the network recognize participation and contribution; they are utility-based and not financial investment instruments and may never have any value outside of the ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The Gnodi Blockchain is a decentralized, community-governed protocol that operates independently from Cirrus Networks. Any digital rewards generated through node participation or through any Cirrus Networks products or services that integrate with the blockchain are utility-based only, are not guaranteed, and may have no monetary value. These digital rewards do not represent passive income, an investment, or ownership in Cirrus Networks or the Gnodi Blockchain. Participation is voluntary and each individual is responsible for their own tax and regulatory obligations.

SOURCE Cirrus Networks