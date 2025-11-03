Cirrus Networks Highlights Growing Adoption of the Gnodi Blockchain

Community-run, fast, and practical—people are using Gnodi today for privacy-first services

OREM, Utah, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Networks today spotlighted real-world adoption and key features of the Gnodi Blockchain, a community-run Layer-1 decentralized network already powering simple, privacy-respecting services. Across the ecosystem, more people are using Gnodi's tools, more participants are operating nodes, and organizations are exploring how the network can help them protect data while delivering everyday utility.

Adoption at a Glance

People are using products built on Gnodi for communication and secure document storage, without giving up control of their data.

New node operators are joining through a guided process, helping run the network and take part in community voting.

Developers and partners are building on top of the network's stable foundation to bring more useful services online.

What Makes Gnodi Stand Out

Gnodi is designed for people first. It's quick to use, easy to understand, and built so you stay in control. Think of it like a shared utility the community operates together. You can save important documents, verify who you are online, and use apps that let you decide what to share—and what to keep private.

Speed you can feel: Actions complete in seconds so you're not waiting around.

Dependable results: Once something is saved, it stays put, no confusing rollbacks.

Straightforward participation: Clear steps guide you through running a node or using apps, built for non-technical people.

Community voice: Simple, transparent voting lets participants help steer the future.

Rewards that recognize contribution: When you help power the network, you can earn digital rewards for your participation.

Real Products People Use

Gnodi already powers products built for everyday life. Meetn helps people connect and communicate while keeping control of their information. SAFE lets you securely store documents in a way that's portable and private. And with Node Licensing, you can help run the network itself through a guided, step-by-step experience.

Members of the community describe Gnodi as "useful from the start." Long-time community member Melyn Campbell adds, "From my first experience, Gnodi made it easy to get involved and see real impact. I can use practical tools, keep my data under my control, take part in governance, and earn rewards that recognize real contribution. That combination is why I'm all in."

ABOUT GNODI BLOCKCHAIN

The Gnodi Blockchain is a decentralized platform that empowers individuals to manage their digital identities and engage within an open ecosystem of applications and services. Built on Proof-of-Stake consensus, with community governance and protocol-driven rewards, Gnodi delivers a secure, scalable, and user-focused network designed for long-term growth. Digital rewards distributed through the network recognize participation and contribution; they are utility-based and not financial investment instruments and may never have any value outside of the ecosystem.

ABOUT CIRRUS NETWORKS, INC.

Cirrus Networks delivers integrated products and services built on the Gnodi blockchain. We provide end-to-end solution design, onboarding, and ongoing support to help customers realize value from privacy-centric applications, seamless data portability, and participation-based rewards—including operating nodes that help power and secure the network.

Disclaimer: The Gnodi Blockchain is a decentralized, community-governed protocol that operates independently from Cirrus Networks. Any digital rewards generated through node participation or through any Cirrus Networks products or services that integrate with the blockchain are utility-based only, are not guaranteed, and may have no monetary value. These digital rewards do not represent passive income, an investment, or ownership in Cirrus Networks or the Gnodi Blockchain. Participation is voluntary and each individual is responsible for their own tax and regulatory obligations.

SOURCE Cirrus Networks