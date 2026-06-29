CISOs Connect Announces the 2026 A100 Award Winners

100 Accelerated CISOs. Business Forward. Security Assured.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect today announced the winners of its 2026 A100 Awards, honoring 100 CISOs with fewer than five years in the role who have demonstrated measurable leadership impact during one of the most consequential periods in the profession's history.

The A100 Accelerated 2026 medallion represents this year's peer‑selected honorees-100 CISOs who have demonstrated measurable leadership impact and advanced the profession during a defining moment for cybersecurity. CISOs Connect is Business Forward. Security Assured. The 2026 A100 Board of Judges-an independent panel of accomplished, practicing CISOs-evaluated every nomination using transparent, merit‑based criteria with no fees, no sponsorships, and no shortcuts. Their leadership ensures the integrity and rigor of the A100 Awards.

Now in its third year, the A100 Awards are distinguished by a selection process grounded entirely in peer evaluation. An independent board of accomplished, practicing CISOs assessed each nomination against transparent, merit-based criteria, with no fees, no sponsorships, and no shortcuts. This year's honorees span industries and, for the first time, multiple global geographies.

Judges noted a marked increase in board-level engagement, cross-functional fluency, and AI governance leadership among this year's applicants.

"This year's A100 honorees aren't just keeping pace with what AI is doing to their organizations. They're out ahead of it," said David Cass, President of CISOs Connect. "The quality of this group, and how they think about security as a business function, is something I find genuinely encouraging for where the profession is headed."

The 2026 judging panel:

Anthony Candeias – CISO, Leading Hedge Fund

Chrisma Jackson – Director of Nuclear Deterrent Futures, Sandia National Laboratories

Colin Anderson – SVP & CISO, Dayforce

Don Baham – CISO, Rubicon Founders

Donna Ross – EVP & CISO, Radian

Janette Barretto – Head of Security, Yazaki

Joshua Roth – CISO, CHOC Children's

Kris Burkhardt – CISO, Accenture

Michael Calderin – CISO, Barnes Aerospace

Nikk Gilbert – CISO, RWE

Ravi Mani – SVP & CISO, Quest Diagnostics

Robert Pace – SVP, Information Security | CISO, Invitation Homes

Sahan Fernando – CISO, Rady Children's Hospital San Diego

Sam Masiello – Chief Information Security and Privacy Officer, The Anschutz Corporation

Scot Miller – SVP & CISO, Mr. Cooper Group

"Evaluating this year's nominees was both inspiring and humbling," said Don Baham, CISO of Rubicon Founders and A100 Judge. "The depth of talent, the sophistication of thinking, and the willingness to lead through uncertainty made the selection process incredibly competitive. The 2026 A100 winners are setting new standards for what it means to be a modern CISO."

"The CISOs in this year's A100 are leading through a moment that is genuinely rewriting what this role means. That's exciting, and it's serious. Congratulations to every one of them," said Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect.

"Congratulations to every honoree. The CISO role has fundamentally changed from a technical function to a business imperative, and this group is proof that today's CISOs are ready for what it demands," said Vincenzo Iozzo, CEO of Slash/ID.

You can view the complete list of winners or watch the virtual ceremony here: tinyurl.com/A100Winners

The 2026 in-person A100 ceremony will be held today, June 29th, at CISOs Connect Nashville.

About CISOs Connect

CISOs Connect is a global, invitation-only community dedicated to the professional and business leadership development of senior cybersecurity executives from the world's leading enterprises. Through practitioner-led research, executive education, peer engagement, and exclusive leadership programs, it provides a trusted environment where security leaders share real-world experience, examine the forces reshaping enterprise security, and advance the profession.

Its work explores the business, leadership, and technology issues facing today's security executives, including artificial intelligence, governance, enterprise risk, resilience, board leadership, and emerging technologies. In addition to publishing original research, CISOs Connect convenes senior executives throughout the year for candid discussions, executive roundtables, leadership forums, and the peer-selected, merit-based CISO 100 Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement across the cybersecurity profession.

With a growing presence across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, CISOs Connect is committed to developing exceptional cybersecurity leaders and strengthening the organizations and industries they serve.

CISOs Connect is Business Forward. Security Assured.

Media Contact:

Amanda Ortiz

438-270-1731

[email protected]

SOURCE CISOs Connect