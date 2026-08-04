CISOs Connect Opens Nominations for DC100 Awards, Recognizing Cybersecurity's Top Deputy and Second-in-Command Leaders

Peer-selected, merit-based awards recognize 100 cybersecurity executives demonstrating exceptional leadership and impact as AI reshapes enterprise security and risk

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect today announced the opening of nominations for the DC100: CISOs Connects™ Top 100 Deputy CISO Awards, recognizing 100 exceptional Deputy CISOs and other cybersecurity executives serving as second-in-command who demonstrate significant leadership and impact within their organizations and across the security profession.

CISOs Connect's DC100 - The CISOs Top 100 Deputy CISOs -- is judged by an independent board of accomplished CISOs who understand firsthand the complexity of modern cybersecurity leadership. Their collective expertise ensures the awards remain merit‑based, peer‑selected, and focused on recognizing Deputy CISOs and second‑in‑command executives making an exceptional impact within their organizations and across the profession.

"Deputy CISOs are no longer just supporting roles — they are force multipliers for the CISO, shaping strategy, driving transformation and increasingly leading critical areas like AI governance and enterprise risk," said Frank Aiello, Senior Vice President and CISO at Maximus and a member of the 2026 DC100 Board of Judges. "The DC100 exists to elevate that level of leadership and make it visible across the industry."

The awards return as AI rapidly changes both the threat landscape and how organizations operate, make decisions and manage risk. Security leaders are being asked to address AI governance, data protection, identity, third-party exposure and increasingly autonomous systems while finding ways to enable the business to take advantage of emerging technologies responsibly.

For Deputy CISOs and other executives serving as second-in-command, that shift is particularly significant. These leaders increasingly operate at the intersection of strategy and execution, leveraging their unique ability to navigate security and the business to help their organizations manage risk, drive transformation and enable growth.

"AI is fundamentally changing the scope and speed of the decisions security leaders are being asked to make," said Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect. "These executives aren't simply executing someone else's security strategy. They are helping shape how their organizations approach AI, risk, resilience and the business itself. The DC100 recognizes the people demonstrating that leadership today."

Peer-Selected and Merit-Based

The DC100 is entirely merit-based and peer-selected.

Candidates may self-nominate or be nominated by anyone, including a CISO, manager, colleague, or peer. Eligible candidates are Deputy CISOs or other cybersecurity executives who serve as second-in-command

Nominees are evaluated on the scope and significance of their responsibilities; strategic and organizational impact; innovation; cross-functional and business leadership; mentoring and talent development; professional and industry contributions; and readiness for broader executive leadership. The evaluation also considers how nominees are helping their organizations navigate AI and other emerging technologies.

"The strongest Deputy CISOs today have to understand much more than security technology," said David Cass, President of CISOs Connect. "They need to understand the business, communicate risk to senior leadership, develop talent and make decisions around technologies such as AI where the opportunity and risk are developing simultaneously. Those are executive leadership capabilities."

2026 DC100 Board of Judges

The 2026 honorees will be selected by an independent board of accomplished cybersecurity executives:

Frank Aiello, Senior VP & CISO, Maximus

Johann Balaguer, Global CISO, Hard Rock

Michael Calderin, CISO, Barnes Aerospace

Brett Conlon, CISO, American Century Investments

Monique Hart, VP & CISO, Enlace Health

Kevin McKenzie, VP & CISO, Ferguson

Sam Masiello, CISO & Privacy Officer, The Anschutz Corporation

Margarita Rivera, Global CISO, Carnival Corporation

Hussein Syed, Senior VP & CISO, RWJBarnabas Health

Erika Voss, Senior VP & Chief Security Officer, Blue Yonder

Recognizing Cybersecurity Leadership at Every Stage

The DC100 is part of the CISOs Connect Top 100 Awards portfolio, alongside the C100, which recognizes accomplished CISOs with five or more years in the role, and the A100, which recognizes CISOs with fewer than five years in the role.

Together, the C100, A100 and DC100 recognize leadership across the cybersecurity executive continuum, from second-in-command executives to newer CISOs accelerating their impact to established CISOs who have helped shape the profession.

Nominations are now open at and close August 14, 2026. Winners will be notified in early September and announced September 14 through a virtual awards ceremony and in-person recognition at CISOs Connect Austin.

Click here to view the board and submit: www.securitycurrent.com

About CISOs Connect

CISOs Connect is a global, invitation-only community dedicated to the professional and business leadership development of senior cybersecurity executives. Through CISO-led research, executive education, peer engagement and leadership programs, CISOs Connect provides a trusted environment where security leaders share real-world experience, examine the forces reshaping enterprise security and advance the profession.

With a growing presence across North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, CISOs Connect is committed to developing exceptional cybersecurity leaders and strengthening the organizations and industries they serve.

CISOs Connect is Business Forward. Security Assured.

Media Contact

Amanda Ortiz

CISOs Connect

438-270-1731

[email protected]

SOURCE CISOs Connect