Citizen and Disney Introduce First-Ever Moana Timepiece in Anticipation of the Global Film Release

Powered by any light with Eco-Drive and featuring exclusive original dial artwork inspired by the spirit, movement and beauty of the ocean

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Citizen introduces its first-ever Disney Moana timepiece, a one-of-a-kind design inspired by the adventurous spirit, resilience and connection to nature that have made Moana a global cultural icon ahead of the highly anticipated new chapter in the franchise.

Citizen's first-ever Disney Moana timepiece Citizen and Disney Introduce Moana Timepiece in Anticipation of the Global Film Release

Inspired by the natural light and motion of the sea, the timepiece features exclusive original dial artwork created specifically for Citizen, blending flowing wave motifs, shimmering crystal accents and luminous mother-of-pearl details designed to evoke sunlight reflecting across open water. The design continues Citizen's approach to artistic dial innovation through imaginative collaborations with Disney, bringing character-driven storytelling into collectible watchmaking through thoughtful materiality and elevated detailing.

The watch is also powered by Citizen's proprietary Eco-Drive technology, which is celebrating 50 years of Innovation in 2026 and uses any light source, whether artificial or natural, to power a watch. A 36mm gold-tone stainless steel case is paired with a rich teal leather strap inspired by oceanic tones, while a three-hand movement and date display balance everyday versatility with elevated craftsmanship.

The limited-edition release is presented in a premium collectible box set inspired by the world of Moana, designed to extend the storytelling experience beyond the timepiece itself. Each set also includes an exclusive commemorative pin as a keepsake for Disney fans and collectors alike.

For more information, visit citizenwatch.com.

About Citizen Watch

CITIZEN WATCH is a true manufacture d'horlogerie with the capabilities to carry out the entire watch manufacturing process in-house, from creating a watch's individual components to its final assembly and adjustment. The company operates in more than 140 countries and regions around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN has held the belief of "Better Starts Now" — that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we began making mechanical watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our proprietary light-powered Eco-Drive technology.

SOURCE Citizen Watch