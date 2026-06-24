Citizen and Hypebeast Unveil 600 Chromed Out Timepieces in Celebration of 20 Years of Hypebeast Culture

The anniversary edition arrives as Citizen marks 50 years of Eco-Drive Innovation, blending streetwear style with the brand's proprietary technology

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Citizen and Hypebeast, the leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, unveil the Zenshin Hypebeast 20th Anniversary Limited Edition, a collaboration that taps into the shared space where innovation, design and modern culture intersect. Built from Citizen's proprietary Super Titanium™, the Zenshin has become known for pairing everyday wearability with forward-thinking engineering, offering a case that's at least five times harder than stainless steel while staying impressively lightweight on the wrist. For this release, that technical foundation meets Hypebeast's two decades of shaping conversations around style and culture, resulting in a timepiece that feels as considered in its craftsmanship as it does in its point of view.

Hypebeast x Citizen Zenshin Celebrates Hypebeast's 20th Anniversary and 50 Years of Eco-Drive Technology Citizen and Hypebeast Unveil 600 Chromed Out Timepieces Zenshin Hypebeast 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Timepiece

"From pioneering premium materials to developing our proprietary Eco-Drive technology, innovation has always been at the heart of who we are," said Jeffrey Cohen, President of Citizen Watch America. "With the Zenshin Hypebeast 20th Anniversary Limited Edition model, we're honoring that legacy in a modern way by pairing our Eco-Drive movement with a minimalist aesthetic. This collaboration is a tribute to 50 years of Eco-Drive Innovation powering moments by any light and a celebration of what's possible when heritage and modernity merge."

With a limited run of just 600 pieces, the Zenshin Hypebeast 20th Anniversary Limited Edition features a unique number on its caseback and a striking, monochromatic aesthetic. Its sleek design is realized with Super Titanium™ DURATECT Platinum, a surface-hardening technology that makes the titanium dial and bracelet gentle on the skin, scratch and rust-resistant and incredibly lightweight. The model features the most extensive application of DURATECT Platinum in the Zenshin collection to date. Each timepiece comes in a custom box, featuring a limited-edition authentication card mirroring the caseback number.

The design is punctuated by subtle, intentional details that signal its anniversary status. The custom Arabic numeral "20" at the four o'clock position commemorates the milestone, while the Hypebeast logo is integrated seamlessly beneath the hands and etched onto the caseback. With its 39.5mm case and integrated bracelet, the watch strikes a balance between a refined silhouette and a sharp, edgy finish, making it a versatile standout for everyday wear.

True to Citizen's core values, functionality meets sustainability. The model is powered by Eco-Drive technology, which harnesses any light source - natural or artificial - for power, permanently eliminating the need for battery replacements.

The Zenshin Hypebeast 20th Anniversary Limited Edition model is available for $625 at citizenwatch.com and hbx.com. For more information on the collaboration and Eco-Drive technology, visit citizenwatch.com.

About Citizen Watch

CITIZEN WATCH is a true manufacture d'horlogerie with the capabilities to carry out the entire watch manufacturing process in-house, from creating a watch's individual components to its final assembly and adjustment. The company operates in more than 140 countries and regions around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN has held the belief of "Better Starts Now" — that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we began making mechanical watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our proprietary light-powered Eco-Drive technology.

About Hypebeast

Founded in 2005, Hypebeast is a leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle. Through its network of editorial, creative, social, video, and experiential platforms, Hypebeast covers the intersections of fashion, art, design, music, technology, sports, and culture for a global audience. With operations across more than 15 markets, Hypebeast connects brands and communities through cultural storytelling, insight, and creative experiences. For more information, visit Hypebeast.com.

SOURCE Citizen Watch