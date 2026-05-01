The timepiece represents precision, durability, and performance under pressure – hallmarks of any mission-ready tool – in new franchise film

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen1 is teaming up with Prime Video on the upcoming film, "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War," featuring the brand's Eco-Drive2 ATTESA timepiece on hero character Jack Ryan, played by John Krasinski. Forged from Citizen's heritage of precision engineering and material mastery, ATTESA is the pinnacle of performance, style, and innovation, and complements Jack Ryan's dependable and relentlessly resourceful persona. ATTESA is powered by Citizen's proprietary Eco-Drive technology – celebrating 50 years of Innovation in 2026 – powered by any light3, both natural and artificial. Featuring first-class movements for Eco-Drive Satellite Wave GPS timepieces4, this Super Titanium™5 model delivers one of the world's fastest time-only signal reception in as little as 3 seconds, equipping those like Jack Ryan who dare to achieve the impossible.

Citizen ATTESA to Appear in "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War" on Prime Video as Part of Global Collaboration

"From pioneering light-powered technology 50 years ago to arming one of today's most iconic action heroes, our ATTESA collection is built to achieve the impossible," said Jeffrey Cohen, President of Citizen Watch America. "This moment reflects our commitment to innovation that not only stands the test of time, but also helps define it – delivering performance, style and innovation."

As a globally recognized figure rooted in intelligence, strategy, and real-world stakes, Jack Ryan's association with a Citizen timepiece reinforces the enduring role of watches as functional tools rather than mere accessories. Jack Ryan's ATTESA also becomes part of the visual language that defines the character, and represents a broader cultural shift toward designed, advanced, analog tools over connected devices.

Since 1987, ATTESA has redefined timekeeping – merging Citizen's titanium mastery with world-first innovations that exceed expectations and shape the future. The model worn by Jack Ryan features a striking 44.6mm Super Titanium™ case and bracelet, offering a lightweight yet exceptionally durable construction, a beautiful fit, and finish, perfect for any adventure and any time zone. With Satellite GPS timekeeping technology, the ATTESA offers world time in 27 cities over 40 time zones. Featuring a dual time zone function and a perpetual calendar, this timepiece is made complete with Citizen's proprietary Eco-Drive technology, powered by any light. It's water-resistant up to 100 meters, underscoring its readiness for any environment.

"Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War" will be available to stream on Prime Video starting May 20th, and the ATTESA worn by Jack Ryan is available for purchase here.

ABOUT CITIZEN WATCH

CITIZEN WATCH is a true manufacture d'horlogerie with the capabilities to carry out the entire watch manufacturing process in-house, from creating a watch's individual components to its final assembly and adjustment. The company operates in more than 140 countries and regions around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN has held the belief of "Better Starts Now" — that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we began making mechanical watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our proprietary light-powered Eco-Drive technology.

"TOM CLANCY'S JACK RYAN: GHOST WAR"

Cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Max Beesley, JJ Feild, Douglas Hodge with Betty Gabriel and Sienna Miller

Director: Andrew Bernstein

Screenplay by: Aaron Rabin and John Krasinski

Story by: Noah Oppenheim and John Krasinski

Based on the characters created by: Tom Clancy

Producers: Allyson Seeger, p.g.a., John Krasinski, p.g.a., Andrew Form

Executive Producers: John J. Kelly, Alexa Ginsburg, Carlton Cuse, Tom Clancy

Release Date: May 20, 2026

In this new film, Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking. Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce), their combined experience the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move. Backed by an unlikely new partner – razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest – making this the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them have ever faced.

1 CITIZEN is a registered trademark

2 ECO-Drive is a registered trademark

3 Powering performance varies by light intensity

4 World‑class fastest‑level satellite signal reception for an analog light‑powered GPS satellite wave watch. Figure from CITIZEN's in‑house research, as of February 2026

5 Super Titanium™ is CITIZEN's proprietary technology to treat solid titanium with surface hardening technology. It is at least 5 times harder than stainless steel. It is highly resistant to scratches, lightweight and gentle to the skin for excellent wearing comfort. (Vickers hardness of stainless steel is about 200 HV)

SOURCE Citizen Watch