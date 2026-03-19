Citizen Celebrates 50 Years of Eco-Drive, the Technology that Changed Watchmaking

From the 1976 Crystron Solar Cell to Today's Advanced Light-Powered Technology, Citizen Marks Five Decades of Industry Innovation

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen1 today celebrates the 50th anniversary of Eco-Drive2 Innovation, the brand's proprietary technology that converts any light to power a watch3, eliminating the need for disposable batteries. Revering light - and the profound impact it has on our lives - Citizen will host industry heavyweights, cultural tastemakers, and watch enthusiasts at the iconic Guggenheim Museum New York. Anchored in the brand's global campaign theme "Powered by Any Light", guests will experience a living environment where, like a watch, light, time, and design converge.

A Breakthrough in 1976

In the 1970s solar cells still represented cutting-edge technology, with the added merit of being a clean energy source. That is where Citizen's idea of using light-powered technology to craft an eco-friendly, battery-change-free watch originated. Despite battery-powered quartz technology dominating the industry, Citizen pioneered a renewable alternative: converting light into usable energy stored in a rechargeable power cell. Unlike traditional quartz watches that require regular battery replacement, Eco-Drive watches run continuously when exposed to any light, significantly reducing battery waste. The 1973 oil crisis had made the public acutely aware of energy conservation and resource scarcity. Three years later, Citizen introduced the world's first light-powered analog watch with the Crystron Solar Cell. Over the past five decades, Citizen has dramatically improved the efficiency of its light-powered technology. At its inception, approximately 80% of light needed to pass through the dial to power the movement. Today, Eco-Drive includes models that operate with less than 15% light transmission, enabling greater design flexibility without compromising performance.

"For 50 years, Eco-Drive has led the world in light-powered watchmaking technology," said Jeffrey Cohen, President of Citizen Watch America. "We are the first, the market leader, and the 'market maker' of this entire category of watches. Others have tried and failed, but not us. We continue to evolve Eco-Drive to unlock new possibilities in design, performance, and sustainability for all Citizens of the World."

Five Decades of Innovation

Today, Eco-Drive remains the foundation of Citizen's global collection, powering approximately 80% of the brand's watches using any light4. Advancements include the ultra-thin Eco-Drive One, models that can run for more than a year on a single power reserve, including the E365 movement, and features such as Satellite Wave GPS and Atomic Timekeeping. Citizen has paired Eco-Drive with proprietary Super Titanium™ and introduced dial innovations such as structural color dials and traditional Washi paper dials, expanding both technical performance and design. The technology also extends to Citizen's lifestyle partnerships, including its alliance with The Walt Disney Company, bringing Eco‑Drive to licensed collections featuring original Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars™ dial artwork designed to absorb light and power sustainable technology. Each decade, each innovation is motivated by all Citizens of the World.

Anniversary Releases & What's Next

To commemorate the anniversary, Citizen is introducing two Limited Edition Eco-Drive PHOTON timepieces. Powered by the new Eco-Drive Cal. E036 movement, which runs for 365 days on a single full power reserve, the design draws inspiration from the science of light, featuring a layered dial with ripple-like slits that reveal a structural color film beneath for ever-changing visual effects. Crafted in lightweight, scratch-resistant Super Titanium™ with a rounded octagonal case, the limited-edition models include the silver-tone BJ6560-53W with a yellow second hand and the black-and-gold BJ6569-59X with a purple second hand, each engraved with a 50th anniversary logo and an individual limited edition number, and presented in a special commemorative box.

Earlier this year, Citizen introduced two new Eco-Drive collections: the Fio and the Endeavor Chrono, with additional commemorative timepieces planned throughout the year in both men's and ladies' styles. The brand also announced a partnership with renowned designer Vera Wang on a 24-piece Eco-Drive collection debuting in Spring 2027, underscoring Citizen's continued investment in expanding its watch business for women who define their own style.

In honor of its 50‑year Legacy of Light, Citizen proudly launches a new Earth Month microsite that brings its impact to life throughout April. The site highlights Citizen's ongoing support of Unite to Light through its membership with 1% for the Planet, including the donation of solar lights to U.S. communities in need — with contributions made in connection with every Eco‑Drive purchase.5

The global campaign "Powered by Any Light" includes a director's cut, :30, :15 and :06-second spot executions that bring to life the various types of light - from desk lights, city lights, phone lights, underwater lights, spotlights, and, of course, sunlight - that power Citizen Eco-Drive watches. The 360-campaign will extend over the next two years spanning product marketing, influencer marketing, in-store retail, e-commerce, OOH advertising, the Citizen Flagship Museum, and many more immersive storytelling touchpoints.

To learn more about Eco-Drive technology, the campaign, and to shop the Eco-Drive Anniversary collection, visit citizenwatch.com.

About Citizen Watch

CITIZEN WATCH is a true manufacture d'horlogerie with the capabilities to carry out the entire watch manufacturing process in-house, from creating a watch's individual components to its final assembly and adjustment. The company operates in more than 140 countries and regions around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN has held the belief of "Better Starts Now" — that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we began making mechanical watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our proprietary light-powered Eco-Drive technology.

1 CITIZEN is a registered trademark.

2 ECO-DRIVE is a registered trademark.

3 Powering performance varies by light intensity.

4 Approximately 80% is based on monetary value.

5 For each Citizen Eco-Drive-branded watch sold, Citizen will donate 25% of the MSRP to Unite to Light, www.unitetolight.org, equaling on average the cost of 10 solar lights. Max. donation $100,000. Offer ends 11:59:59 pm PT, 4/30/26. Void in IL & MS.

SOURCE Citizen Watch