Citizen Announces Spring 2027 Vera Wang for Citizen Collection, Powered by Any Light with Eco-Drive

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizen announces Vera Wang for Citizen, a new designer collaboration launching Spring 2027. The first-time partnership is part of the brand's 50th anniversary of Eco-Drive Innovation and brings together Wang's iconic fashion authority with Citizen's century-long craftsmanship.

"At Citizen, innovation has always been about more than technology – it's about how technology empowers design," said Jeffrey Cohen, President of Citizen Watch America. "Partnering with Vera Wang, one of the most iconic female designers, was a rare opportunity. This wasn't a licensing relationship; we collaborated side by side. Vera chose Citizen intentionally, and the trust and respect between us allowed her vision of how women wear watches today to guide the process. The result is a collection that resonates with our long-time fans and a new generation of women seeking style, sophistication, and performance."

The Vera Wang for Citizen collection is a 24-piece designer watch line launching globally in Spring 2027. The collaboration reflects Citizen's continued investment in expanding its women's watch business, one of the fastest-growing segments within the global watch market . Recent releases such as the Citizen L Rainell and Fio collections underline the company's commitment to design-forward, purpose-built collections for today's female consumer.

"My decision to partner with Citizen was deeply intentional," says Vera Wang. "With more than 100 years of watchmaking expertise, they bring a level of technical innovation and craftsmanship that's rare in the industry. Their ability to execute at scale without compromising artistry allowed us to explore new silhouettes and reimagine how time can be worn for women who define their own style."

Developed through a close creative partnership, the collection reflects Wang's hands-on involvement across concept development, material selection, and case architecture. The assortment bridges the worlds of horology and jewelry, spanning from ready-to-wear styles for men and women, and jewelry-inspired pieces.

Each piece is powered by Citizen's proprietary Eco-Drive technology, which converts any natural or artificial light into energy* to power the watch — eliminating the need for battery replacement. For over 50 years, Citizen has led the world in light-powered watch technology, pioneering Eco-Drive and defining the category, establishing Citizen as both market leader and market maker.

Decades of innovation have not only advanced performance but also unlocked new creative possibilities in dial design. Citizen has continually engineered expressive materials — from natural washi (Japanese paper) and ultra-thin sapphire glass to luminous mother-of-pearl and color-shifting structural inks — all designed to transmit light while elevating aesthetics. These breakthroughs have enabled slimmer case profiles, richer dial detailing, and greater dimensionality, giving the design team greater freedom to achieve the collection's sculptural proportions and saturated finishes.

Officially arriving Spring 2027, the collection will be available on the Citizen website and at select retailers, offering a first glimpse of this highly anticipated partnership.

ABOUT CITIZEN WATCH

CITIZEN WATCH is a true manufacture d'horlogerie with the capabilities to carry out the entire watch manufacturing process in-house, from creating a watch's individual components to its final assembly and adjustment. The company operates in more than 140 countries and regions around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN has held the belief of "Better Starts Now" — that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we began making mechanical watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our proprietary light-powered Eco-Drive technology.

ABOUT VERA WANG

Vera Wang has created a unique aspirational global lifestyle brand that alludes to sensuality and youthful sophistication. Exquisite details and a modern, nonchalant ease characterize the Vera Wang aesthetic. Vera, a native New Yorker, understands women who embrace fashion. By age 23, she became the youngest fashion editor and stylist at Vogue, where she remained for 16 years before moving to Ralph Lauren as a Design Director.

In 1990, Vera Wang opened her first flagship store on Manhattan's famed Madison Avenue, introducing fashion to the bridal industry with revolutionary designs. Today, Vera Wang operates 17 global Haute Bridal salons and works with more than 15 licensing partners across categories including eyewear, fragrance, hard and soft home, men's tuxedos, paper, fine jewelry, and spirits. Vera Wang's licensed partners include Kohl's, Signet, Men's Wearhouse, Chopin and Coty, among others.

Her many accolades include the Council of Fashion Designers of America Womenswear Designer of the Year Award (2005), the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (2013), the prestigious Legion of Honor, an order of distinction by the Republic of France (2017), the National Medal of Arts from President Biden (2021), and the Council of Fashion Designers of America Board of Directors Tribute (2023).

Visit www.verawang.com and follow @verawanggang on Instagram.

