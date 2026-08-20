City National Bank Celebrates 15 Years of Serving the Nashville Entertainment Industry with Six $15,000 Grants to Nashville Nonprofits

Community investment totaling $90,000 will support music, healthcare, education and community aid

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City National Bank today announced $15,000 donations to six nonprofits, totaling $90,000, to celebrate its 15-year anniversary serving the Nashville entertainment community. The surprise donations were presented to each organization at a celebration at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Thursday night.

The new funding will support six Nashville-based nonprofit organizations committed to supporting the community through music, healthcare, education and community aid efforts:

The Nashville-based nonprofit organizations receiving funding to support music, healthcare, education and community aid efforts The Alex LeVasseur Memorial Fund is one of six organizations to receive a $15,000 grant

ACM Lifting Lives — Funds music health and therapy programs and provides emergency relief to music community members

— Funds music health and therapy programs and provides emergency relief to music community members The Alex LeVasseur Memorial Fund — Supports at-risk youth through skateboarding, music and mentorship

— Supports at-risk youth through skateboarding, music and mentorship Leadership Music — Connects and develops music industry leaders through peer education and lifelong community

— Connects and develops music industry leaders through peer education and lifelong community Music Health Alliance — Provides healthcare access and advocacy for music industry professionals

— Provides healthcare access and advocacy for music industry professionals Musicians On Call — Brings live and recorded music to patients in healthcare environments

— Brings live and recorded music to patients in healthcare environments W.O. Smith Music School — Offers affordable, quality music education to Nashville youth from low-income families

Since establishing operations in Nashville in 2011, the City National team has cultivated deep roots in the Nashville community and music industry, serving artists, songwriters, publishers, performing rights organizations, law firms, record labels and business managers.

The charitable donations reflect the bank's dedication to fostering economic growth and supporting the cultural institutions that define the region. As the bank expands across the Southeast, Nashville will continue to be a cornerstone of City National's business, combining its deep entertainment industry expertise with broader financial services for small and mid-sized businesses.

"When we first opened our doors in Nashville, we were looking to help clients and be part of something meaningful, and our dedication hasn't changed," said Lori Badgett, senior vice president and team lead, Entertainment & Sports Banking, Nashville, at City National Bank.

Diane Pearson, senior vice president and team lead, Entertainment & Sports Banking, Nashville, at City National Bank, added, "Supporting these organizations feels like the right way to mark this moment by honoring the relationships we've built and the privilege of being part of Nashville's story."

"Fifteen years ago, City National Bank made a commitment to Nashville and its music community," said JaHan Wang, executive vice president and head of Entertainment & Sports Banking at City National Bank. "Today, we're honored to celebrate this milestone by investing $90,000 in organizations that make this city thrive. These organizations do extraordinary work every day, and we're proud to be a supporter."

About City National

City National Bank is dedicated to helping clients thrive and communities prosper. Founded in 1954, City National is the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles with $98 billion in assets as of April 30, 2026.

A subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), City National delivers personalized service and specialized expertise in wealth management and private banking, entertainment and sports banking, commercial banking, and consumer banking, with branches and banking offices in major markets across the Western, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S. City National and its investment affiliates manage or administer $112 billion in client investment assets. In 2025 alone, the company made charitable contributions of nearly $11 million to nonprofits that support the communities it serves.

City National Bank. Member FDIC. City National Bank does business in the state of Florida as CN Bank. For more information, visit cnb.com.

SOURCE City National Bank