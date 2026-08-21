City of Coconut Creek Launches Florida's First Fully Electric Residential Recycling and Waste Collection Fleet

Fleet provides quieter operations, reduced emissions and reliable service to the Coconut Creek community

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services and the City of Coconut Creek have launched Florida's first fully electric residential recycling and waste collection fleet. This achievement positions Coconut Creek as a leader in innovative community services and one of the first communities in the nation to adopt a fully electric residential collection fleet.

Coconut Creek representatives and Republic Services employees celebrate Coconut Creek becoming the first city in Florida to operate a fully electric residential recycling and waste collection fleet.

"We're excited to bring curbside recycling back to Coconut Creek, and in true Coconut Creek fashion, we're having some fun with it," said Coconut Creek Mayor Jeffrey Wasserman. "We're kicking things off with a handful of community events that bring our residents together while showcasing the creativity and our innovative spirit that make our city so special!"

The fleet serving Coconut Creek includes six McNeilus Volterra EVs, the industry's first fully integrated zero-emission electric recycling and waste collection vehicles. Combining all-day zero-emission performance with a suite of advanced safety features, the trucks include 360-degree camera systems, enhanced driver visibility, lane-departure sensors, automated emergency braking and audible alerts designed to improve awareness for pedestrians and nearby motorists.

The new fleet will deliver quieter collection operations throughout Coconut Creek while maintaining the reliable recycling and waste collection services residents depend on. This investment advances Coconut Creek's commitment to environmental stewardship, operational excellence and a cleaner future for the community.

Republic Services operates North America's largest electric collection fleet, reflecting its focus on advancing sustainability while meeting the evolving needs of its customers. The Coconut Creek EV fleet highlights how collaboration between municipalities and industry can help bring innovative, sustainable solutions to communities they serve.

"This launch is a testament to the strong partnership between Coconut Creek and Republic Services, and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional service," said Austin Metcalf, general manager at Republic Services. "Coconut Creek's leadership and commitment to responsible resource management reflect a long-term vision for serving its residents. We're excited to partner with the city to deliver cleaner and quieter recycling and waste collection services that support the community's needs today and into the future."

About the City of Coconut Creek

Known as the "Butterfly Capital of the World," the City of Coconut Creek is home to approximately 58,000 residents and a thriving business community in northern Broward County. Recognized nationally as one of America's best places to live, the City is known for its thoughtful planning, beautiful parks and natural areas, a developing MainStreet district, and commitment to innovation, responsible resource stewardship, and an exceptional quality of life. CoconutCreek.gov

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

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SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.