City of San Diego Selects Klear.ai in a Highly Competitive Process to Modernize Risk Management Operations

New platform delivers cycle-wide automation and advanced business intelligence to advance the City's risk management mission

CYPRESS, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klear.ai today announced a new partnership with the City of San Diego to modernize its claims administration, risk management, and safety platform. Following a rigorous evaluation, the City selected Klear.ai as its transformation partner.

Klear.ai has partnered with the City of San Diego to modernize its claims administration, risk management, and safety operations after a highly competitive selection process. As the nation's eighth largest city, San Diego chose Klear.ai to support the Risk Management Department's mission through cycle-wide automation, improved efficiency, and advanced business intelligence that enables faster, smarter decision-making.

As the eighth largest city in the United States, San Diego continues to invest in modern infrastructure to improve outcomes for employees and the public. Through this partnership, Klear.ai will power a technology transformation directly advancing the Risk Management Department's mission — to effectively prevent, control, reduce, and eliminate the City's risks.

The platform delivers cycle-wide automation that creates significant efficiency gains for City staff, while advanced business intelligence tools give leadership the operational insights needed to make smarter, faster decisions.

Klear.ai was selected for its partnership-driven approach and its clear commitment to helping the City of San Diego advance its mission, modernize risk management, and improve service delivery for employees and the public. This collaboration reflects a shared focus on innovation, operational excellence, and long-term public impact.

"This partnership is built on shared ambition — combining cycle-wide automation and advanced business intelligence to deliver real efficiency gains and give leadership the visibility they need to protect San Diego's workforce and community."

— Pete Govek, Chief Revenue Officer, Klear.ai

About Klear.ai

Klear.ai delivers integrated, Native AI solutions for policy, claims, risk, and analytics, purpose-built for the modern insurance ecosystem. With Native AI woven into the fabric of the product and a commitment to customer outcomes, Klear.ai empowers carriers, public entities, TPAs, and risk pools to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and reduce costs at scale.

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SOURCE Klear.ai