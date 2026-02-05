Klear.ai Names Veteran Finance Executive Logan Thompson CFO

CYPRESS, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klear.ai, a provider of next-generation Native AI–powered solutions for policy, underwriting, risk, claims, and analytics, today announced the appointment of Logan Thompson as Chief Financial Officer. Logan brings nearly two decades of strategic finance leadership across SaaS, healthcare, and professional services organizations, with deep experience supporting founder-led and private equity–backed companies through periods of rapid growth and complexity.

Logan Thompson, Chief Financial Officer, is a strategic finance leader with nearly 20 years' experience helping founder-led and private equity-backed SaaS, healthcare, and professional services firms navigate high-growth, high-complexity phases. He bridges strategy and execution, partnering with founders, CEOs, boards, and investors to build durable financial infrastructure, sharpen decision-making, and drive enterprise value.

As Klear.ai continues to expand its platform and customer footprint, Logan will lead the company's financial strategy and day-to-day financial operations, ensuring Klear.ai is equipped with the financial discipline, insight, and governance required to support sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

I'm excited to be joining Klear.ai at such a pivotal point in the company's journey," said Logan. "The team is solving real, meaningful problems with data and intelligence, and doing it at a moment when scale, discipline, and clarity matter most. I'm looking forward to partnering closely with leadership to help build durable financial infrastructure that supports Klear.ai's next phase of growth and long-term value creation."

Brijesh Kumar, CEO of Klear.ai, added, "Logan brings a rare combination of strategic finance rigor and operator mindset. As Klear.ai enters its next chapter of growth, his leadership will be critical in strengthening our financial foundation and supporting informed, confident decision-making across the business."

His appointment further strengthens Klear.ai's leadership bench as the company continues to invest in innovation, scale, and customer outcomes.

About Klear.ai

Klear.ai delivers next-generation policy, underwriting, risk, claims, and analytics solutions powered by Native AI. Built for carriers, TPAs, risk pools, public entities, and self-insured organizations, Klear.ai modernizes legacy programs with intelligent, unified solutions that reduce complexity and drive measurable results.

Media Contact

Maitreyee Kaushik

Manager - Digital Marketing Operations

Klear.ai

(Toll-Free): +1 (800) 493-2161

Email: [email protected]

5252 Orange Ave, Suite 208, Cypress, CA 90630

SOURCE Klear.ai