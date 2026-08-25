CivicaScript® launches 3 low-cost generics to expand its market impact

Treatments for cancer, multiple sclerosis priced up to 98% lower than average for other generic versions

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicaScript, a nonprofit company dedicated to bringing low-cost generic and biosimilar medicines to U.S. patients, today announced the addition of three products to its expanding portfolio:

Yulithira™ (everolimus) tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg and 10 mg, used to treat hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer; neuroendocrine tumors; renal cell carcinoma; tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated renal angiomyolipoma; and TSC-associated subependymal giant cell astrocytoma.

(everolimus) tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg and 10 mg, used to treat hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer; neuroendocrine tumors; renal cell carcinoma; tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated renal angiomyolipoma; and TSC-associated subependymal giant cell astrocytoma. Fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg, used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

capsules, 0.5 mg, used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. Imatinib mesylate tablets, film coated, 100 mg and 400 mg, used to treat: Newly diagnosed Philadelphia positive chronic myeloid leukemia (Ph+ CML) Ph+ CML in blast crisis, accelerated phase or chronic phase after interferon-alpha therapy Adult patients with Ph+ acute lymphoblastic leukemia Pediatric patients with Ph+ acute lymphoblastic leukemia in combination with chemotherapy. Myelodysplastic/myeloproliferative diseases in adult patients. Aggressive systemic mastocytosis in adult patients. Hypereosinophilic syndrome and/or chronic eosinophilic leukemia in adult patients. Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans in adult patients. Kit+ gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) Adjuvant treatment of GIST

tablets, film coated, 100 mg and 400 mg, used to treat:

These products have a recommended price to patients of up to 98% lower than the average price of generic versions available from other manufacturers, in keeping with CivicaScript's goal to make generic and biosimilar medicines affordable and available to everyone.[1] All three products are available nationwide.

"Patients and payers deserve greater transparency and lower-cost treatment options," said CivicaScript President Brent J. Eberle. "Our model is designed to improve access to generics and biosimilars at sustainable prices."

CivicaScript's maximum retail price, or MaxRP® policy, delivers significant savings to patients and payers when they switch to CivicaScript products:

The MaxRP for Yulithira (everolimus) tablets, 2.5 mg is about $1,631/month less than the average 2017-22 claim cost for everolimus prescriptions filled at traditional PBM-affiliated pharmacies. [2]

than the average 2017-22 claim cost for everolimus prescriptions filled at traditional PBM-affiliated pharmacies. The MaxRP for fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg (30 capsules) is about $1,032/month less than the equivalent Medicare unit price estimate from 2026. [3]

than the equivalent Medicare unit price estimate from 2026. The MaxRP for imatinib mesylate tablets, 400 mg (30 tablets) is about $5,564/month less than the average 2017-22 claim cost for imatinib prescriptions filled at traditional PBM-affiliated pharmacies.[4]

The MaxRP for each product can be found here. The MaxRP allows patients and others to compare prices; they can confirm they are being charged no more than the MaxRP by scanning the QR code on the CivicaScript package.

Since the launch of its first product in 2022, CivicaScript has delivered nearly $44 million in savings to patients and its payer members.

CivicaScript's business model focuses on unprecedented transparency to transform the generic and biosimilars marketplace, working with like-minded healthcare stakeholders to transform the system from the inside out. The company partners with manufacturers to supply low-cost generic and biosimilar medicines, then works with payers and pharmacies across the country to pass along the cost savings to patients. Learn more about the organization and its mission here.

The newly available products were chosen by CivicaScript members as priority generic medicines based on their high list price in the pharmaceutical supply chain and significant patient need for these products.

About Yulithira (everolimus): For full prescribing information and patient information, including important warnings and precautions, potential adverse reactions and drug interactions, please refer to the Package Insert, available here.

About fingolimod: For full prescribing information and patient information, including important warnings and precautions, potential adverse reactions and drug interactions, please refer to the Package Insert, available here.

About imatinib mesylate: For full prescribing information and patient information, including important warnings and precautions, potential adverse reactions and drug interactions, please refer to the Package Insert, available here.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

[1] MaxRP® of CivicaScript imatinib mesylate tablets, 400 mg (30 film-coated tablets) compared with 2017-2022 average commercial reimbursement rate for all strengths of imatinib. See Specialty Generic Drugs: A Growing Profit Center for Vertically Integrated Pharmacy Benefit Managers, Federal Trade Commission Second Interim Staff Report, January 2025, at Fig. A1 (pg. 33), available at https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/ftc_gov/pdf/PBM-6b-Second-Interim-Staff-Report.pdf

[2] Compared with 2017-2022 average commercial reimbursement rate for all strengths of everolimus. See Specialty Generic Drugs: A Growing Profit Center for Vertically Integrated Pharmacy Benefit Managers, Federal Trade Commission Second Interim Staff Report, January 2025, at Fig. A1 (pg. 33), available at https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/ftc_gov/pdf/PBM-6b-Second-Interim-Staff-Report.pdf

[3] https://data.cms.gov/provider-summary-by-type-of-service/medicare-part-d-prescribers/quarterly-prescription-drug-plan-formulary-pharmacy-network-and-pricing-information (Q1 2026)

[4] Compared with 2017-2022 average commercial reimbursement rate for all strengths of imatinib. See Specialty Generic Drugs: A Growing Profit Center for Vertically Integrated Pharmacy Benefit Managers, Federal Trade Commission Second Interim Staff Report, January 2025, at Fig. A1 (pg. 33), available at https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/ftc_gov/pdf/PBM-6b-Second-Interim-Staff-Report.pdf

SOURCE Civica Rx