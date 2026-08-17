Civitas Reaches Key EB-5 Milestone With I-956F Filing for The Lucille in Fredericksburg, Texas

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group today announced that it has filed Form I-956F with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for The Lucille, a 240-unit Class A garden-style multifamily community in Fredericksburg, Texas. The filing represents a key step in making the project available to EB-5 investors.

Rendering of The Lucille, a 240-unit multifamily community to be developed in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Located in Gillespie County, the project qualifies as a rural Targeted Employment Area (TEA) under the EB-5 program. Rural TEA designation enables EB-5 investors to participate at the reduced $800,000 investment level (versus $1.05 million), receive priority processing of the I-526E petition, and access the 20 percent of EB-5 visas reserved for rural projects, which may allow for faster immigration timelines and avoidance of visa retrogression.

On August 5, 2026, Civitas announced the closing of a $33.6 million senior construction loan for The Lucille.

The Lucille is being developed by Parkspring Multifamily, a Houston- and Austin-based firm specializing in Class A multifamily communities, operating across the full investment lifecycle from site selection and entitlements through construction and long-term asset management. The firm's founding principals bring a combined track record spanning over 31,000 multifamily units developed or acquired, representing more than $3.2 billion in total capitalization nationwide. Austin-based OHT Partners will serve as general contractor on The Lucille.

"We are excited that with this filing, any investor considering The Lucille can now file their petition with USCIS. This is especially meaningful right now, as EB-5 investors push to file by the end of the year," said Jeff Kiser, Managing Director and Head of EB-5 Investor Relations at Civitas.

Kiser added: "The Lucille is a residential project in our home state, in an asset class and a market we know well, and the senior loan has already closed. This is a project that is committed and moving toward construction. We are thrilled to welcome the EB-5 investors in this project."

Project Details

The Lucille will deliver 240 market-rate units (156 one-bedroom and 84 two-bedroom) totaling over 200,000 square feet across eight three-story residential buildings on a 14.3-acre site. The community will include a leasing clubhouse with a resort-style pool, a golf simulator, a co-working space, an upscale clubroom, and a BBQ and grill area, along with a separate fitness center.

Construction is scheduled to begin in Q3 2026, with the first building opening in Q4 2027.

Fredericksburg sits 78 miles west of Austin and 70 miles northwest of San Antonio, in a market where 67 percent of the local workforce commutes in from the surrounding areas, largely due to constrained housing supply. No new units have been delivered since late 2024, and no units are currently under construction.

About Civitas Capital Group

Civitas Capital Group is a leading EB-5 regional center operator and trusted real estate capital partner. Since 2009, Civitas has invested in over 50 real estate development projects with a 100% USCIS approval rate, always anchored by the firm's core values of Focused Creativity, Institutional Stewardship, and Respect & Grace. On behalf of thousands of EB-5 investors and their families, the firm digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss, combining decades of underwriting experience with flexible structuring and uncompromising integrity. The result: Civitas is trusted by EB-5 investors and real estate innovators to deliver creative solutions, disciplined execution, and enduring commitment.

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Learn more at civitascapital.com.

SOURCE CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP