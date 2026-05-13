Claigan Webinar - Concerned about California SB54?

You should be. And it's not just California.

OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - On May 1, 2026, California's Office of Administrative Law (OAL) approved the final regulations for packaging reporting in California. California is not alone in this effort; over the second half of 2026, seven (7) different jurisdictions will implement new packaging reporting requirements for consumer and professional products.

On May 20, 2026, Claigan will host a deep dive into this vast range of new requirements. We will provide the necessary technical detail and the humour necessary to survive this complex, evolving regulatory landscape.

California SB 54 (the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act) was finalized on May 1, 2026, and officially goes into effect June 1, 2026. Producers of packaged products sold in California must report specific details for every packaging component to the state by the end of 2026. This is followed closely by the new recycling labels for packaging in California under SB 343 due in October 4, 2026.

Similar regulations are taking effect throughout the second half of 2026 in Oregon, Colorado, Maine, Quebec, Germany, and France. While each jurisdiction has unique criteria, they all require reporting on:

Material composition

"Disruptors" (materials or components that hinder recycling and trigger higher fees/malus)

Key topics will include:

California SB 54: Deep dive into compliance and final rules

California SB 343: Accurate recycling labels

Global Landscape: Emerging requirements across the US, Canada, and the EU

Scopes: Determining which products and packaging types are captured

Materials Categories: How to classify and report accurately

Disruptors & Malus: Identifying items that increase your regulatory costs

Solution Paths: Practical strategies for meeting these aggressive deadlines

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on

May 20, 2026.

Webinars - Concerned about California SB54?

Date: May 20 2026

Time: 11am (different time) and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

11am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7bAquBhASw-IIA1w4kfnCQ

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XRdGTdtETl6i30KUjPerZw

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (reporting, consulting, and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products and packaging for PFAS, Section 71, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.