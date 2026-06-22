Claigan Webinar - Data Generation for 2026 US Packaging Deadlines

Due May 31 2026 (Yes, it was!)

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - On June 30, 2026, Claigan will host a crash course on generating the mandatory packaging EPR data for California (SB 54) and Oregon (SB 582).

While this data was officially due May 31, 2026, most companies have a 90-day grace period - marking August 31, 2026 as the absolute final date to comply. Beyond that point, the penalties for non-compliance are severe:

Fines: $25,000 to $50,000 per day

California: An outright ban on distributors selling your products

Oregon: Inclusion on a public non-compliance list

Crucially, B2B businesses are fully in scope.

This webinar will focus on practical execution. Claigan will cover the fundamental data for both states, how to harmonize and roll up your metrics, and how to handle real-world challenges like missing supplier data or "pass through" packaging items.

Key topics will include:

Scope: Clear criteria on who is in and who is out

The 'Fundamental' Data: Baseline metrics you must collect

Detachable vs. Associated Packaging: Knowing the difference

Data Rollup: Consolidating files for both California and Oregon

Crisis Management: Handling diverse data gaps under a tight deadline

California's Individual Source Reduction (ISR) Plan

Fee Optimization: Leveraging Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) to reduce EPR fees

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on

June 30, 2026.

Webinars - Data Generation for 2026 US Packaging Deadlines

Date: June 30 2026

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qKqKTeZrToO81qf61Lx_SA

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q0aDQzadQDq6qSqrYF0NWg

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in plastics and packaging reporting. Compared to the Canadian Plastics Registry (for which Claigan is the top provider in the world), packaging reporting is pretty straight forward. Whatever your situation, Claigan has a plan. Just reach out. We are here to help.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.