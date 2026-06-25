ClaimAngel and SmartAdvocate Launch The First One Click Legal Funding Experience For Plaintiff Firms

Integration gives all SmartAdvocate firms one workflow for plaintiff funding, case updates, and live payoffs, with access to multiple vetted funders and ClaimAngel's 27.8% simple annual rate capped at 2x.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimAngel today announced the launch of its integration with SmartAdvocate, the case management platform used by more than 20,000 legal professionals nationwide.

Consumer legal funding has always carried practical and ethical tensions: clients need money to get by while their case is pending, and firms need a funding process they can trust, explain, and monitor. The problem with the funding industry has always been its exorbitant rates and archaic processes.

That changes now. This first-of-its-kind integration breaks that decades-old mold by bringing legal funding directly into SmartAdvocate, allowing firms to digitally request funding, track case updates, and manage live payoffs. This integration simplifies the entire funding process and promotes a seamless experience for law firms.

"Funding should help lawyers to maximize their client's recovery, it should be efficient, ethical and affordable," said Jeremy Alters, CEO of ClaimAngel. "ClaimAngel gives firms a transparent, standardized process they can trust: multiple vetted funders, the lowest set rate in the industry, and every request, update, and payoff tracked inside the case file."

"We're pleased to welcome ClaimAngel as a SmartAdvocate integration partner. We are committed to providing law firms with access to innovative, trusted technology solutions that enhance the way they serve their clients. This integration expands the options available to firms by connecting ClaimAngel's funding platform directly within SmartAdvocate, helping firms manage key case-related activities from a single platform." – Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales & Marketing, SmartAdvocate

Since launching in 2023, ClaimAngel has facilitated more than $130 million across more than 27,000 fundings for over 700 law firms in more than 40 states. ClaimAngel is now available to all SmartAdvocate firms. ClaimAngel is listed in the SmartAdvocate integration partner directory under Funding.

About ClaimAngel

ClaimAngel is the standard and infrastructure consumer legal funding has been missing: a set rate, a marketplace, and embedded workflows inside the systems plaintiff firms already use. ClaimAngel operates a transparent marketplace where more than 25 vetted funders compete at a 27.8% simple rate, capped at 2x, and owed only if the case succeeds. Learn more at https://claimangel.com.

About SmartAdvocate

SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, award-winning case management software used by more than 20,000 legal professionals.The platform helps attorneys and legal staff manage cases, documents, communications, reporting, and firm operations in a single, unified system. SmartAdvocate's innovation strategy is built-in SmartIntelligence™AI-powered features that help firms improve intake, automate document-intensive processes, enhance communications, and gain deeper insight from case data. With more than 175 integrations, SmartAdvocate combines innovative technology with personal support to help law firms operate more efficiently and achieve stronger outcomes.

For more information visit https://www.smartadvocate.com/.

SOURCE ClaimAngel