18,000 Fundings and Counting, ClaimAngel Redefines Litigation Finance

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimAngel , the nation's first transparent legal-funding marketplace, today announced it has surpassed 18,000 plaintiff fundings, marking a major milestone in its mission to bring fairness and ethics to litigation finance. Developed to disrupt an industry dominated by opaque, high-interest advances, ClaimAngel operates on a single standardized rate of 27.8 percent, plus ClaimAngel's set fees, and an unprecedented repayment capped at two times (2×) the amount funded after forty-six months.

"ClaimAngel is the Charles Schwab of client funding," said John Morgan, Founder of Morgan & Morgan, the nation's largest plaintiff law firm. "It's the only company we use because it's the only company where our clients always win."

Across the country, plaintiffs injured in accidents often need financial help just to get by. Attorneys fight to maximize recoveries, but insurance companies weaponize time — delaying cases to pressure clients into smaller settlements. ClaimAngel gives those clients breathing room, helping themturn time into power.

Unlike traditional funders that rely on compounding interest rates and hidden terms — often between 50 percent and 200 percent — ClaimAngel standardizes a 27.8 percent simple annual rate, with repayment capped at two times (2×) the amount funded after forty-six months. Its platform integrates directly into law-firm operations, ensuring accurate data flow, ethics-compliant workflows, and consistent experiences for every client, law firm, and funding company.

For decades, plaintiff funding has operated like the Wild West: a $5,000 advance could balloon into a $30,000 repayment by settlement. ClaimAngel's Rule of One changes that — one rate, one process, one outcome: Fair funding for all.

"Legal funding should be a tool for justice, not a predatory last resort," said Jeremy Alters, CEO and Co-Founder of ClaimAngel. "We built ClaimAngel to give David the ability to fight Goliath — with transparency, fairness, and a single standardized rate."

Why Leading Law Firms Choose ClaimAngel

Nationwide Trust

More than 500 plaintiff law firms — spanning personal injury, medical malpractice, and product-liability litigation — now rely on ClaimAngel to protect clients and uphold their fiduciary duties in funding. By making funding transparent and predictable, ClaimAngel enables plaintiffs to hold out for the justice and settlements they deserve.

About ClaimAngel

ClaimAngel is transforming litigation finance through transparency, fairness, and technology. As the nation's first and only marketplace for plaintiff funding, ClaimAngel connects plaintiffs, law firms, and vetted funders under one standardized 27.8 percent simple annual rate, capped at two times (2×) the funded amount after 46 months. By eliminating hidden fees and leveraging AI to power operations and compliance, ClaimAngel ensures access to capital that empowers clients without compromising outcomes.

Founded in 2022, ClaimAngel is headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla.

